High school sports roundup for March 14-15, 2025

Friday, March 14

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 11-9

Amaya Johnson hit her fourth home run of the season and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks improved to 2-0, winning their home opener against the Marysville Getchell Chargers, 11-9.

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors

Marysville Getchell 0-3-3-1-1-1-0 9 8 3

Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1-3-1-1-X 11 5 3

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 3 RBI, SF

Jordyn Stokes: 3 BB, 4 R, SB

Caroline Mehring: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Ruby Gilbert: 3 BB, R, RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R

Brielle Contreras: BB, R, SB

Evie Snow: BB, R

Pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Amaya Johnson: 5 IP, 5 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Thursday March 20; 6:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No details reported

Records: Bothell 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Redmond defeated Meadowdale 4-0

No details reported

Records: Redmond 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Newport 20-1 (5 innings)

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors

Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-3-6-3 20 16 0

Newport 0-0-0-1-0 1 2 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored four runs in each of the first two innings and cruised to a 20-1 victory over Newport in their season opener.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Finn Crawford: 4 for 4, 2 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 3 for 3, HBP, 3 RBI

Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 4 R, 4 RBI

Lukas Wanke: 1 for 3, BB, HBP, 2 R, 3 RBI

Andreas Simsonsen: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R

Josh Akiyama: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Jesus Andrade Martinez: 1 for 1, 2B, 2 RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, BB, R

Andrew Bau: 1 for 2, R

Erik Alsdorf: 0 for 1, 2 BB, 2 R

Alex Archie: 0 for 1, R

Declan Crawford: 0 for 1, 3 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Isak Haverlock: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Newport 0-1

Meadowdale defeated Sedro Woolley 5-1

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors

Sedro Woolley 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1 3 0

Meadowdale 1-0-3-1-0-0-x 5 4 2

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, SB

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI

Caleb Braithwaite: 1 for 2, 2B

Daniel Smith: 1 for 3

Ben Webster: BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 SB

Tristan Dodds: BB, R

Jagger Bishop: RBI

King Lee: BB

Anthony Scholl: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Andre Titus: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

James de Mello: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0K

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Sedro Woolley 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Tuesday, March 18; 3:30 p.m. at Magnuson Park

Saturday, March 15

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 6-2

Lincoln: 2 runs/2 hits/4 errors

Edmonds-Woodway: 6 runs/4 hits/2 errors

The Warriors scored three runs in each of the first two innings on their way to their second consecutive win to start the season. While the scoring was a team effort, it was a family affair on the mound with the Crawford brothers pitching all seven innings. Junior Finn Crawford, pitched the first four innings of the game. Finn allowed only two hits and two unearned runs, walking two batters and striking out five. Sophomore Declan Crawford pitched the final three innings, not allowing any hits or runs, walking only two hitters and striking out four.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Andrew Bau: 2 for 3, 3B, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 4,

Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB

Lukas Wanke: BB, R, RBI, SB

Finn Crawford: BB

Josh Akiyama: 2 R, SB

Luke Boland: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Finn Crawford: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Lincoln 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Puyallup; Wednesday, March 19; 7 p.m. at Heritage Park Recreation Center in Puyallup

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 17-3

No details reported

Records: Cascade 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Lakewood; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and Field

Edmonds Spring Preview

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys team scores:

1. Anacortes 161.5

2. Meadowdale 121.5

3. Edmonds-Woodway 97

4. Lynden 90.5

5. Marysville Pilchuck 53

6. Lakewood 41

7. Mountlake Terrace 33.5

8. Lynnwood 13

Girls team scores:

1. Anacortes 156.5

2. Lynden 125

3. Edmonds-Woodway 88

4. Meadowdale 63.5

5. Mountlake Terrace 57

6. Lakewood 47

7. Lynnwood 39

8. Marysville Pilchuck 32

Click here to see individual event results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Chuck Randall Invitational; Saturday, March 22; noon at Arlington High School

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Mariner; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Girls Tennis

Jamboree (Lynnwood/Mariner/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace)

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Juanita; Monday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terace High School