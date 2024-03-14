High school sports roundup for March 12, 2024

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore pitcher William Alseth (10) celebrates his diving catch of an infield fly with senior catcher Thomas Shults Tuesday at EWHS. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 10-2

Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:

Lukas Wanke: 2 for 2, BB, 3B, 5 RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, HBP, 3B, 3 R, SB

Warriors senior Jon Schlack jumps over a low pitch on Tuesday.

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI

Finn Crawford: 2 for 3, RBI

Thomas Shults: BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, 3 R

Andreas Simsonsen: BB, SB

Warriors catcher Thomas Shults gets the throw too late to tag Archbishop Murphy’s Reese Logsdon.

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 1 for 1, SB

Toshi Gilginas: R, 2 SB

Luke Boland: 1 for 2, RBI

Erik Alsdorf: PH BB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: PH BB

Jon Schlack: RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitcher William Alseth dives to catch an infield fly ball on Tuesday.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching stats:

Will Alseth: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Luke Boland: 2 IP, H, 0 R, K

Andreas Simonsen: IP, H, 0 R, K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next games: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 13; 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood; Wednesday March 20; 4:00 p.m. at Meridian Park

Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 9-6

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-0; Roosevelt 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Ingraham; Friday March 15; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Softball

Olympic defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-1 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2

Neva Cheeney: SB

Records: Olympic 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs La Conner; Thursday March 14; 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Soccer

Woodinville defeated Meadowdale 6-1

No details reported

Records: Woodinville 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday March 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Bothell

postponed due to weather

Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 13

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs King’s

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday March 20; 3:00 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits

