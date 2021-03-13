High school sports roundup for March 12, 2021

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-12

Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest 7 – 0 – 7 – 14 28

Mountlake Terrace 7 – 7 – 0 – 0 12

Scoring Plays:

CC- 1st Quarter, 6:59- Peyton Burpee 31-yard run (Joey Newell kick)

MT- 1st Quarter, 3:31- Ethan Dunne 2-yard run (2pt conversion failed)

CC- 2nd Quarter, 9:14- Peyton Burpee 1-yard run (Joey Newell kick)

MT- 2nd Quarter 3:24- Dylan Wallace 42-yard interception (2pt conversion failed)

CC- 2nd Quarter 0:39- Luke Amble 38-yard interception (Joey Newell kick)

CC- 4th Quarter 3:03- Kyle Stupfel 35-yard interception (Joey Newell kick)

Records: Cedarcrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday March 19, 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

​Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 41-14

Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood 0- 7- 0- 7 14

Lynnwood 7- 7-13-14 41

Scoring Plays:

LYNN- 1st Quarter-3:45- Ethan Pook 21-yard interception return (Paul Holeman kick)

SW- 2nd Quarter, 1:17 – Jack Doneen 21-yard pass from Sontri Jorkhang (Albert Solano kick)

LYNN- 2nd Quarter, 0:00- Shawn Monan 3-yard pass from Deon Baker (Paul Holeman kick)

LYNN- 3rd Quarter, 11:33- Anthony Hooker 48-yard run (Paul Holeman kick)

LYNN- 3rd Quarter, 7:29- Shawn Monan 39-yard pass from Julius Heudorf (failed kick)

LYNN- 4th Quarter, 9:48- Anthony Hooker 8-yard run (Paul Holeman kick)

LYNN- 4th Quarter, 4:08- Tanner Fahey 29-yard pass from Julius Heudoft (Paul Holeman kick)

SW- 4th Quarter, 0:38- Tyson Shea 29-yard pass from Andrew Gebhardt (Albert Solano kick)

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Shorewood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday March 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds Woodway defeated Shorecrest 23-13

Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway 0 – 3 – 6 – 14 23

Shorecrest 0 – 0 – 0 – 13 13

Scoring Plays:

EW- 2nd Quarter- Jacob Sanchez-Arias 39 yard field goal

EW- 3rd Quarter- Steele Swinton 17-yard pass from Cruze Colwill (failed kick)

SC- 4th Quarter- Desmond Fox 54-yard pass (Gavin Dalziel kick)

EW- 4th Quarter- Dillon Rundorff 53-yard pass from Alec Rust (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 4th Quarter- Ryan Fahey 33-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick-

SC- 4th Quarter- Desmond Fox 11-yard pass (failed kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Shorecrest 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 35-6

Terry Ennis Stadium

Sam Lybeer’s 82-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Brummit in the 4th quarter were the only points that the Mavericks were able to score against a stingy Wildcats defense. It was the first loss of the season for the Mavericks, who will play at Edmonds Stadium next Friday for the first time this season.

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday March 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1

25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19

Meadowdale individual stats:

Farrah Padilla 7 kills

Tanna Kollen 6 kills

Adah Hall 16 assists

Sierra Moll 14 digs

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Shorecrest 1-3

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits