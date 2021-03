High school sports roundup for March 11, 2021

Boys Tennis

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Matthew Sheuffele (C) defeated Markus Nelson (MT) 6-4, 6-0

Dallin Agler (C) defeated Ben Britton (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Bodie Williams (C) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Aden Le (MT) defeated Jacob Hahn (C) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MT) defeated Kevin Jacks/Rolando Le (C) 6-2, 6-1

Nick Babak/Brandon Del Rosario (C) defeated Kai Magbuhat /Ben Ketchum (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Trace Fagan/ Hans Bahm (MT) defeated John Nguyen/Anthony Tran (C) 7-6, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday March 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 6-1

Singles:

Sam You (L) defeated Kevin Tran (M) 6-1, 6-3

Johnny Cao (L) defeated Jesus Rangel (M) 7-5, 5-7, 7-5

Joseph Na (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 5-7, 7-5, (10-6)

Alvin Le (L) defeated Shakeel Kahn (M) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Titus Yu/Andy Ho (L) defeated William Tuju/Landan Manappa (M) 6-1, 6-1

Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) defeated Dennis Pham/Itchak Tambanua (M) 6-2, 6-4

Matthew Ruiz/Adam Skraban (L) defeated Spiro Kafkalidis/Brandon McElhoe 6-3, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday March 16; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Singles:

Yili Berisha (M) defeated Cole Balen (A) 6-3, 6-3

John O’Connell (M) defeated Donovan Harmon (A) 6-1, 6-1

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Sam Muliken (A) 6-3, 7-5

Patrick Kenny (A) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Doubles:

Daniel Lee/Alex Lee (M) defeated Matthew Kenny/Sean Balen (A) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7

Kunal Renjen/Luke Humphrey (A) defeated Tristan Angeles/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-3, 7-5

Andreas Karnikis/Dara Jahanpanah (M) defeated Jacob Faulk/Ethan Welter (A) 6-2, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; March 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Ben Silber (SC) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-0, 6-4

Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Zach Foreman (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Owen Pierce (SC) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Matthew Gardiner (SC) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

John Burk/Carson Hart (SC) defeated Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Connor Wakefield/Ben Wendt (SC) 7-5, 6-3

Jackson Fritz/Will Bates (EW) defeated Peter Coleman/Nick Mueller (SC) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday March 16; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Sierra Sonko

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin 3

– Dani Cortezzo

– Morgan Damshen

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorecrest; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Bre Sanchez Nobles 2

– Nikki Dallas

– Ella Caldwell

– Rachel Rietz

Meadowdale assists: Nikki Dallas, Makayla Miller, Ella Caldwell

Cascade Goal Scorer:

– Payton Crews

Records: Meadowdale 0-3; Cascade 2-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 8-1

Lynnwood goal scorers:

– Sabrina Rilling

Lynnwood assist: Paris Sharrett

Records: Kamiak 1-3; Lynnwood 0-3-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 6-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Jessica Emerson and Melia Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Riley Horton

– Clara Mieceli

– Noelle Becker

– Deanna Montero Vega

– Rio Filburn

– Jessica Emerson

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2; Mariner 0-3-1

Edmonds Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1

24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Kaitlyn Scott 11 kills, 16 digs

Kayla Bentosino 18 digs

Tessa Overleese 35 assists

Kiana Hincklye 15 kills, 12 digs

Ellie Lombard 13 kills, 4 blocks

Isabelle Allred 7 blocks

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls swim

Meadowdale vs Lynnwood (virtual time trials recorded on March 2 and March 6)

50 Freestyle

Mina Schreiner (L) 27:47

Mya Granger (M) 28:35

Maria Isabel Corujo (M) 29:90

Kyra Ross (M) 31:08

Maggie Johnson (L) 33:74

100 Freestyle

Mikaela Reyes (M) 1:05.94

Emma Osborne (M) 1:13.96

Audrey Broderhausen (M) 1:18.73

Maggie Johnson (L) 1:18.81

Dante Caiazza (M) 1:19.63

200 Freestyle

Mya Granger (M) 2:14.03

Faith Murray (L) 2:30.92

Hayley Ross (M) 2:32.39

Kate Sabarillo (M) 2:52.73

Caitlin Weeks (L) 2:57.81

100 Backstroke

Faith Murray (L) 1:14.41

Madeleine Kamikis (M) 1:17.17

Hayley Ross (M) 1:18.43

Audrey Broderhausen (M) 1:21.99

Issabello Alfaro (M) 1:22.43

100 Breaststroke

Kyra Ross (M) 1:24.68

Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 1:27.15

Hannah Tang (L) 1:27.44

Summer Chambers (L) 1:54.33

100 Fly

Madeleine Karnikis (M) 1:11.82

Maria Isabel Corujo (M) 1:14.01

Anna Artamonova (L) 1:24.38

Hannah Tang (L) 1:25.92

200 IM

Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:37.17

Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 2:57.56

Anna Artamonova (L) 3:03.81

Lydia Wondwosen (M) 3:27.17

— Compiled by Steve Willits