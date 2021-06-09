High school sports roundup for June 8, 2021

Boys Basketball
Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-56
Mariner scorers: BJ Kolly 18, Naser Motley 13, Henry Avra 9, Tiuan Saine 9, Dakota Joseph 6, Jalin Johnson 4, Caronn Sherrill 4, Yasir Osman 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jace Breakfield 19, Jeffrey Anyimah 13, Robbie Baringer 10, Trazz Pepper 6, Adison Mattix 4, Vito Mkrtychyan 3, Muhammad Kinteh 1
Records: Mariner 10-0; Mountlake Terrace 7-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 67-54
Kamiak scorers: Glenn Wabaluku 19, Brendan Beier 13, Cole Blacksmith 8, Wesley Garrett 7, Zach Meyer 7, Nolan Martin 4, Chance Loudenback 3, Jaytin Hara 2, Michael Jones 2, Nathaniel Kussman 2
Lynnwood scorers: Tommy McMahon 17, Demiko Jallow 16, Kylon Ward 7, DJ Ivory 6, Jaquan Harris 4, Keegan Williams 4
Records: Kamiak 7-2; Lynnwood 2-7
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 62-59
Shorecrest scorers: Elijah Johnson 32, Keaine Silimon 11, Newton Pepple 10, Hayden Bohag 4, Kai Cannady 2, Devon Nehring 2, Marcus Tidwell 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 16, Dillon Rundorff 16, Ben Hanson 9, Gibby Marshall-Inman 7, Jacob Gabler 5, Steven Warren 3, Neil Traver 2, Steele Swinton 1
Records: Shorecrest 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 54-49
No Details Reported
Records: Shorewood 3-5; Meadowdale 0-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday June 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Wrestling
Season Finale- Wrestling Scramble at Mountlake Terrace High School
Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)
- Win by Fall in the 1st period
- Win by Fall in the 2nd period
- Win 10-6 decision
Zoey Krumroy (Senior, Edmonds-Woodway)
Loss by injury in the 1st period.
Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)
- Win by Fall in the 1st period
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period
Kim Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period to teammate Sophia Vasile
Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)
Loss by by fall in 2nd period
Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period
- Win by Fall in 1st period vs. teammate Kim Dinh.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
