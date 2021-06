HIgh school sports roundup for June 7, 2021

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 44-37

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Kaddy Kongira 10, Halle Waram 10, Hazel Mills 8, Nya Deng 5, Melia Plumis 4, Melanie Walsh 4, Sofia Chamorro 3

Shorewood scorers: Symone Pease 18, Addison Trull 9, Kate Evans 2, Joy Brandenstein 3, Izze Peijs 3, Mia Battle 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-5; Shorewood 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday June 9; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 66-53

Meadowdale scorers: Fatoumata Jaiteh 17, Jordan Leith 17, Gia Powell 16, Kaisha Stark 9, Ava Powell 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, McKenna Kuecker 2,

Lynnwood scorers: Nyree Johnson 19, Kayla Lorenz 14, Aniya Hooker 9, Dina Yonas 6, Mataya Canada 3, Sarah McArthur 2

Records: Meadowdale 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday June 9; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday June 9; 7:15 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-28

Records: Kamiak 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday June 9; 5:40 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 66-6

Records: Lynnwood 3-6; Mariner 0-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Kamiak; Wednesday June 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 48-21

106- Double forfeit; 113- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Miguel Tamayo (CC) won by forfeit; 126; Double forfeit; 132- Baylor Dekinger (EW) pinned Jarod Linerude (CC); 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) defeated Franciso Contreras (CC) 4-0; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) won by forfeit; 152- Evan Reid (CC) pinned George Quitans (EW); 160- Brendan Baldock (EW) won by forfeit; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) won by forfeit; 182- Ryan McPhee (CC) defeated Justus Whittaker (EW) by decision; 195- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Tony Weiker (CC); 220- Reed Burmaster (EW) won by forfeit; 285- Matthew Weinert (CC) pinned Evan Gibbs (EW)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-2; Cedarcrest 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday June 9; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 35-34

No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 4-4; Meadowdale 5-3

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday June 9; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits