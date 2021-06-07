High school sports roundup for June 5, 2021

Girls Basketball

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 65-64

Lake Stevens scorers: Baylor Thomas 24, Camille Jentzsch 16, Melanie Delestrez 8, Ella Edens 6, Cori Wilcox 6,

Carmen Long 3, Bella Evans 2

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 18, Kayla Lorenz 18, Gisselle Garcia 11, Dina Yonas 9, Sarah McArthur 6

Records: Lake Stevens 5-1; Lynnwood 4-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday June 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 57-41

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 18, Jacob Gabler 11, Ben Hanson 9, Dillon Rundorff 5, Ruot Deng 4, Gibby Marshall-Inman 4, Markus Warren 4, Neil Traver 2

Meadowdale Individual Scorers: Leonardo Baquian 10, Aiden Bloomquist 9, Jeremy Kim 6, Drake Budinick 4, Issac Braxton 4, Naod Alemu 3, Matthew Hipke 3, Louis Gallagher 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-5; Meadowdale 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits