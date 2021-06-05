High school sports roundup for June 4, 2021

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 63-33

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Vito Mkrtychyan 13, Robbie Baringer 9, Jace Breakfield 9, Muhammad Kinteh 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 7, Trazz Pepper 7, Tigran Mkrtychyan 6, Cameron Larsen 2, Jai Nath 2

Lynnwood scorers: Demiko Jallow 7, Tommy McMahon 6, Jamey McDougal 4, Jacob Moriones 4, Kylon Ward 4, DJ Ivory 3, Jaquan Harris 2, Ethan Pook 2, Keegan Williams 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-1; Lynnwood 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mariner; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

11 Team Wrestling Scramble at Lakewood High School

Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)

Win by Fall in the 1st period Win by Fall in the 2nd period

Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)

Win by decision 11-4 Win by Fall in the 3rd period

Kimberly Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)

Loss by Fall in the 2nd period Loss by Fall in the 2nd period

Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)

Loss by Decision 5-3 in 3 OT’s Loss by Fall in the 1st.

Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)

Loss by Fall in the 2nd period

Next wrestling scramble match: at Mountlake Terrace High School; Tuesday June 8; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits