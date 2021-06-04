High school sports roundup for June 2, 2021

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 54-45
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Trazz Pepper 12, Jace Breakfield 11, Muhammad Kinteh 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Adison Mattix 5, Vito Mkrtychyan 5, Robbie Baringer 2
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Zach Ingle 14, Lukas Doyle 10, Caden Galbraith 7, Bailey Harmon 4, JT Clymer 3, Ben Snider 3, Tanner Ingle 2, Kai Lewis 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1; Archbishop Murphy 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday June 4; 7:15 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 54-47
Cedarcrest top scorers: Kian Pegueros-Warren 19, Lleyton Bergstrom 8, Deuce Knowles 8
Lynnwood top scorers: Tommy McMahon 20, Demiko Jallow 13
Records: Cedarcrest 3-5; Lynnwood 2-5
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday June 4; 7:15 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 66-40
Marysville Getchell top scorers: Malakhi Knight 26, Landyn Olson 14, Alex Owens 11
Meadowdale top scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 10, Louis Gallagher 8
Records: Marysville Getchell 4-3; Meadowdale 0-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday June 5; noon at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 69-55
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 29, Jacob Gabler 10, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Dillon Runsdorff 7, Ruot Deng 4, Steele Swinton 4, Ben Hanson 2, Markus Warren 2, Steven Warren 2
Cascade scorers: Makai Bloomfield 18, Devin Gilbert 8, Charlie Nelson 7, Bubacarr Ceesay 6, Aidan Kopra 4, Jackson Nelson 4, Andrew Cisneros 3, Nathaniel Lagutang 3, Mo Jaiteh 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-5; Cascade 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Saturday June 5; noon
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers competed in a 6 team wrestling scramble held at Snohomish High School. Each wrestler was matched up in groups of four and participated in three individual matches.
Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)
- Winner by Fall in the 1st period
- Winner by Fall in the 1st period
- Winner by Fall in the 1st period vs. Zoey Krumroy (Teammate)
Zoey Krumroy (Senior, Edmonds-Woodway)
- Loss- by Fall in the 1st period
- Win by Fall in the 1st period
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period vs. Emily Reed (Teammate)
Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period.
- Loss by decision 11-6 in the 3rd period
Kimberly Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)
- Loss by fall in the 1st
- Win by fall in the 3rd period.
- Loss by Fall in 1st period vs. Sophia Vasile (Teammate)
Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)
- Win by fall in the 1st period.
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period.
- Win by Fall in the 1st period
Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Fall in the 3rd period
- Loss by Fall in the 1st period
- Win by Fall in the 1st period vs. Kim Dinh (Teammate)
Next Wrestling Scramble: at Lakewood High School; Friday June 4; 6 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
