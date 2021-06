High school sports roundup for June 1, 2021

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 38-28

No Details Reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Archbishop Murphy 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday June 3; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 52-34

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Kaddy Kongira 20, Hazel Mills 8, Halle Waram 8, Ella Wallace 6, Melanie Walsh 4, Nya Deng 2, Nevaeh Gary 2, Melia Plumis 2

Shorecrest scorers:

Jordan Tikalsky 10, Kate Reader 8, Romy Nevens 6, Lexi Paule 4, Jacelyn Shea 4, Michaela Dodge 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-4; Shorecrest 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday June 3; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 59-45

No Details Reported

Records: Lynnwood 4-2; Cedarcrest 4-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday June 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-0

106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Ethan Robinson (AM) 0:24; 126- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 132- Jack Bode (MT) won by forfeit; 138- Arun Khou (MT) won by forfeit; 145- Tyler Ekse (MT) won by forfeit; 152-James Fletcher (MT) won by forfeit; 160- Jacob Arevalo (MT) won by forfeit; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) won by forfeit; 182- Garret Halcomb-Stockl (MT) pinned Cade Jansen (AM) 0:59; 195- Eddie Dodgin (MT) pinned Logan Kendrick (AM) 0:49; 220- Mason Michlitch (MT) pinned Shae Burke (AM) 1:06; 285- Gryphon Aman (MT) pinned Carlos Garibay (AM) 1:10

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2; Archbishop Murphy 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday June 3; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 44-21

106- Double forfeit; 113- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Kevin Jacks (EW) won by forfeit; 126- Double forfeit; 132- Vinh Ngo (C) won by forfeit; 138- Baylor Dekinger (EW) decision over Jeremy Delap (C) 15-2; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) pinned Nam Ngo (C) 1:57; 152- George Quintans (EW) technical fall over Carlos Garcia (C) 15-0; 160- Brendan Baldock (EW) won by forfeit; 170- Connor Olson (C) decision over Liam Fitting (EW) 5-4; 182- Justus Whittaker (EW) pinned Ronan McKague 3:01; 195- Alex Rapelje (EW) technical fall over Daniel Erickson 15-0; 220- Sam Kolesar (C) pinned Evan Gibbs (EW)1:54; 285- George Kartano (EW) pinned Tony Del Moral 4:30

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-1; Cascade 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday June 3; 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 36-33

106- Double forfeit; 113- Phillipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Jude Bender (CC) won by forfeit; 132- Jarod Linerude (CC) won by forfeit; 138- Kayden Myers (L) pinned Francisco Contreras (CC) 4:47; 145- Peter Schaefer (CC) won by forfeit; 152- Evan Reid (CC) pinned Timothy Johann (L) 2:47; 160- Nate Wilder (L) won by forfeit; 170- Coty Green (L) won by forfeit; 182- Ryan McPhee (CC) won by forfeit; 195- Isaac Hernandez (L) pinned Tony Weiker (CC) 0:42; 220- Mac Miles (CC) pinned Dylan White (L) 5:16; 285- Blake Reed-Henderson (L) decision over Wayne Wright (CC) 2-1

Records: Cedarcrest 5-2; Lynnwood 2-5

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday June 3; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 33-27

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 4-2; Marysville Getchell 1-5

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday June 3; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood

Top Edmonds-Woodway Results:

200 Medley Relay- Mate’ Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Jeff Plum, Arman Rahbarrad 1:47.92; 200 Freestyle- Zackary Kotwis 1:59.61; 200 IM- Aiden Eno 2:27.48; 50 Freestyle- Mate’ Pallos 24.09; 100 Fly- Jeff Plum 55.85; 100 Freestyle- Arman Rahbarrad 54.47; 500 Freestyle- Aiden Eno 6:16.46; 200 Freestyle Relay- Aiden Eno, Jeff Plum, Arman Rahbarrad, Colin McAfee 1:38.25; 100 Backstroke- Mate’ Pallos 1:00.30; 100 Breaststroke- Thomas Mahoney 1:27.51; 400 Freestyle Relay- Jeff Plum, Mate’ Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Porter Detjen 3:52.63

No results reported for Lynnwood

Final meet of the season

— Compiled by Steve Willits