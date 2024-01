High school sports roundup for Jan. 9, 2024

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-27

106- Tyler Kautzman (Mead) pinned Gabril Naseimento (MT) 4:32

113- Double forfeit

120- Luke Swenson (MT) decision over Lukah Washburn (Mead) 5-2

126- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Adrian Miranda (MT) 1:19

132- Maddox Millikan (Mead) pinned Ekanch Verma (MT) 1:50

138- Chris Ramirez (Mead) pinned Moses Marsh (MT) 4:12

144- Samir Muhic (Mead) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 2:26

150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Jordan Joyce (Mead) 1:39

157- Titus Sweet (MT) pinned Destiny Isokpan (Mead) 5:41

165- Luis Partida Del Rosario (Mead) pinned Oscar Gonzalez (MT) 4:28

175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Jamier Perry (Mead) 5:46

190- Ryan Pineda (MT) pinned Lohgan Sloan (Mead) 1:16

215- Mikey Gay (Mead) pinned Logan Armstrong (MT) 2:28

285- Jaxon Hulbert (Mead) won by forfeit

Meadowdale next match: King of Beacon Hill; Saturday January 13; 9:00 a.m. at Cleveland High School (Seattle)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday January 11; 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 55-24

106- Dylan Por (L) won by forfeit

113- Aiden Imadhay (AM) pinned Eric Sarimento (L) 5:17

120- Ashton Myers (L) pinned Dillon Bonnar (AM) 5:57

126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Aaron Woods (AM) 4:47

132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Joe Davis (AM) 12-5

138- Mateo Phillips (L) pinned John Pallus (AM) 3:24

144- Bryson Le (L) major decision over Noah Woods (AM) 13-5

150- Ethan Robinson (AM) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 4:54

157- Caleb Gately (L) pinned Raf Russo (AM) 0:27

165- Nathan Williams (L) won by forfeit

175- Franciso Rodriguez (L) pinned Wes Rae (AM) 1:24

190- Katsura Edge-Salois (AM) pinned Hildago Bautista (L) 4:12

215- Collin Surridge (AM) won by forfeit

285- Jerin Wilson (L) pinned Hakeem Smalls (AM) 2:42

Lynnwood next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, January 11; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 63-18

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, January 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 54-43

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 10 11 11 11 43

Mountlake Terrace 15 13 16 10 54

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 17, Zaveon Jones 16, Svayjeet Singh 7, Gabe Towne 7, Logan Tews 4, Chance Chalmers 3

Meadowdale scorers: Natnael Ghirmay 14, Tate Lynch 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Noah Million 3, Khalil Botley 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-0, 11-1; Meadowdale 2-6, 5-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday January 12; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, January 12; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 74-62

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 13 17 18 14 62

Edmonds-Woodway 16 22 12 24 74

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Aiden Johansen 22, DJ Karl 10, Julian Gray 9, Grant Williams 9, Will Alseth 8, Marley Miller 8, Cavan Schillinger 3, Luke Boland 2, Gabe Cavalier 2, Andreas Simonsen 1

Lynnwood scorers: Jace Hampson 15, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 11, Richard Choy 10, Nathan Sebhatu 9, Abdullah Sisawo 5, Robel Berhanu 4, Matteos Shiferaw 4, Josh Suge 4

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-4, 7-6; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Friday January 12; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell: Thursday January 11; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 99-65

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 140-39

Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Relay event winners:

200 medley relay: Shorecrest (Cole Bleeker, Porter Lewis, Ian Ha, Jack Wheatley) 1:48.36

200 freestyle relay: Shorecrest (Porter Lewis, Dash Jackson, Evan Thompson, Jack Wheatley) 1:38.31

400 freestyle relay: Shorecrest (Edison Phillips, Cole Bleeker, Ian Ha, Evan Thompson) 3:42.81

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle:

1. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:00.24

2. Aaron Chen (SC) 2:04.00

3. Gabe Coxon (SC) 2:13.30

200 medley:

1. Evan Thompson (SC) 2:21.59

2. Cole Bleeker (SC) 2:27.82

3. Thomas Wheatley (SC) 2:39.08

50 freestyle:

1. Porter Lewis (SC) 24.29

2. Jude Willcox (EW) 24.42

3. Thomas Mahoney (EW) 24.54

Diving:

1. Dash Jackson (SC) 176.40

2. Drew Mathieson (SC) 119.40

100 butterfly:

1. Edison Phillips (SC) 57.79

2. Ian Ha (SC) 1:05.12

3. Chase Arnold (SC) 1:06.84

100 freestyle:

1. Evan Thompson (SC) 53.40

2. Alex Lee (L) 53.99

3. Jude Willcox (EW) 56.15

500 freestyle:

1. Ian Ha (SC) 5:24.48

2. Nolan Tyler (L) 5:26.86

3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:34.87

100 backstroke:

1. Alex Lee (L) 57.71

2. Edison Phillips (SC) 1:01.19

3. Aaron Chen (SC) 1:05.42

100 breaststroke:

1. Porter Lewis (SC) 1:05.34

2. Jack Wheatley (SC) 1:11.52

3. Min Choi (L) 1:17.34

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday January 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday January 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 105-57

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday January 18; 3:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits