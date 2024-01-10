High school sports roundup for Jan. 8, 2024

Girls Wrestling
Dual meet at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 39-31
Edmonds-Woodway tied Chief Sealth 36-36
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck and Woodinville;
Wednesday, Jan. 10; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Ballard 64-52
Scoring by quarter: Total
Ballard 12 16 14 10 52
Lynnwood 24 13 13 13 63
Lynnwood scorers: Jocelyn Tamayo 18, Aniya Hooker 16, Teyah Clark 12, Dina Yonas 9, Ena Dodik 4, Nyree Johnson 4
Ballard scorers: Clara Haynes 13, Mahlia Muwero 13, Kyli Meyer 10, Makenna Meyer 8, Sydney Misner 5, Lidet Becker 3
Records: Lynnwood 9-4; Ballard 8-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
