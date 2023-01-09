High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2023

Boys basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 69-68

Keegan Williams scored the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining to complete the Royals’ four-point, fourth-quarter comeback against the Bruins.

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 16, Cimaryus Sterling 14, Jordan Whittle 10, Noor Ahmadzai 7, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Nathan Sebhatu 2

Cascade leading scorers:

Devin Gilbert 36, Aidan Kopra 12

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-6, 3-8; Cascade 2-4, 5-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-37

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 7- 7- 9- 14 37

Stadium 13-13-21- 9 56

Stadium leading scorer:

Ne’quan Brown 16, Baaroc Rivers 9, Miles Washington 8, Kellen O’Halloran 8, Andrew Vindivich 8, Moses Gix 3, Kiaach Duir 2, John Pitts 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Jens Simonsen 13, Dennis Karl 6, Steven Warren Jr. 4, Will Bates 3, Gabe Cavalier 3, Julian Gray 2, Ben Hanson 2, Aiden Johansen 2, Drew Warner 2

Records: Stadium 8-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 70-37

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Kylie Richards 10, Nyakueth Deng 9, Finley Wichers 7, Jade Fajarillo 6, Ava Frunk 6, Jasmine Fajarillo 5, Abi Porter 5, Halle Waram 5, Jane Hanson 3, Naomi Limb 2, Sydney Stumpf 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-8; Lincoln (Seattle) 7-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys wrestling

Snohomish Panther Classic

at Snohomish High School

Team Scores:

1. Mt Baker 209.5

2. Juanita 168

3. Glacier Peak 158

4. Peninsula 146

5. Snohomish 138

6. Lynnwood 1137

7. Jackson 114

8. Bellingham 111

9. Squalicum 73

10. Cascade 51

Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 in their weight class:

1st Dylan White, 285 lbs.

1st Kayden Richman Myers, 138 lbs.

1st Phillipe Ban, 106 lbs.

2nd Eric Ly, 120 lbs.

4th Nathan Williams, 152 lbs.

5th Chandler Olds, 132 lbs.

6th Mateo Phillips, 132 lbs.

6th Ashton Myers, 113 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

Everett Classic

at Everett High School

Top Team Scores:

1. Graham-Kapowsin 196

2. Mt Si. 187

3. Arlington 152.5

4. Lake Stevens 128.5

5. Anacortes 111.5

Edmonds School District Team Scores:

29. Meadowdale 25

35. Mountlake Terrace 13

Top Edmonds School District Wrestler:

Miguel Garcia of Meadowdale (126 lbs) lost in the quarterfinals

Next match: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Kelso Girls Tournament

at Kelso High School, featuring 96 schools, including Edmonds-Woodway

Top Team Scores:

1. White River 202

2. Yelm 158

3. Moses Lake 140

4. Graham-Kapowsin 134

5. McKay, OR 131

No Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers finished in the top 8 of their weight class

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits