High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2022

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 59-39

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Halle Waram 15, Hazel Mills 9, Ava Frunk 8, Melanie Walsh 8, Nya Deng 7, Hannah Brown 4, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Sydney Stumpf 2, Ella Wallace 2, Jade Fajarillo 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 2-6; Monroe 0-3, 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 111-62

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay- Kamiak (Oliver Holod, Lawrence Wang, Kameda Tsuyoshi, Noah Lee) 1:49.92; 200 Freestyle- Lawrence Wang (K) 2:00.26; 200 Individual Medley- Elijah Milan (L) 2:19.41; 50 Freestyle- Oliver Holod (K) 23.16; 100 Butterfly- Oliver Holod (K) 1:01.50; 100 Freestyle- Tyler Jackson (K) 59.16; 500 Freestyle- Elijah Milan (L) 5:28.24; 200 Freestyle Relay- Kamiak (Tyler Jackson, Brian Park, Isaac Dovinh, Ethan Park) 1:52.30; 100 Backstroke- Isaac Dovinh (K) 1:09.81; 100 Breaststroke- Noah Lee (K) 1:13.90; 400 Freestyle Relay- Kamiak (Kameda Tsuyoshi, Noah Lee, Lawrence Wang, Oliver Holod) Diving- Cade Farmer (K) 144.40

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Tuesday Jan. 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

