High school sports roundup for Jan. 6, 2023

Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 57-41
Scoring by half: Total
Shorecrest 20-21 41
Meadowdale 32-25 57
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 12, Jordan Leith 11, Payton Fleishman 11, Ava Powell 10, Audrey Lucas 6, Samantha Medina 4, Mackenzie Tindall 2, Natalie Durbin 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 9-3; Shorecrest 2-4, 6-4
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 84-16
Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 22-27-22-13 84
Cascade 8- 4- 0- 4 16
Lynnwood scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 21, Aniya Hooker 19, Mataya Canda 15, Kenzie Ruse-Martin 8, Teyah Clark 7, Dina Yonas 7, Nyree Johnson 4, Shifa Hanchinamani 2, Ena Dodik 1
Cascade scorers:
Claire Mitchell 6, Abby Surowiec 6, Austyn Davis 2, Sally Sylla 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-1, 7-3; Cascade 1-5, 2-7
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-47
Scores by quarter: Total
Cedarcrest 18-11-14-6 49
Edmonds-Woodway 13-17-8 -9 47
Cedarcrest scorers:
Murphy Vliem 15, Max Taibl 11, Jack Le Blanc 6, Tillman Yowell 6, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 5, Adam Rawlings 4, Connor Haraden 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 17, Steven Warren Jr. 8, Dennis Karl 7, Will Bates 5, Ben Hanson 5, Makan Apio 3, Gabe Cavalier 2
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-4, 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stadium; Saturday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 76-36
Shorecrest scorers:
Keaine Silimon 31, Parker Baumann 17, Anthony Najera 13, Evan Solomon 5, Memphis Dietz 3, Aaron Ngoy 3, Manolo Roque 2, Darek Usitalo 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 10, Malik Robinson 7, David Janzen 5, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 5, Dylan Petteys 3, Noah Million 2, Henock Tsegay 2, Tate Lynch 1, Simon Paulos 1
Record (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-1, 7-3; Meadowdale 1-6, 4-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.
Compiled by Steve Willits
