High school sports roundup for Jan. 5-6, 2023

Friday, January 5

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 69-63

Scoring by quarter Final

Shorecrest 14 18 16 21 69

Meadowdale 14 14 16 19 63

Shorecrest scorers:

Junior Kagarabi 27, Devan Jones 13, Darek Usitalo 13, Alexander Lo 9, Robel Biniam 4, Tyson Lasconia 3

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 16, Natnael Ghirmay 13, Khalil Botley 10, Tate Lynch 10, David Janzen 8, Nolan Webster 3, Noah Million 2, Avery Pelote 1

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-1, 7-4; Meadowdale 2-5, 5-7

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 59-49

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 13 12 18 16 59

Snohomish 16 12 13 8 49

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Zaveon Jones 20, Jaxon Dubiel 16, Svayjeet Signh 7, Rayshaun Connor 6, Gabe Towne 6, Chance Chalmers 2, Logan Tews 2

Snohomish scorers:

Hudson Capelli 23, Drew Davis 11, Jason Roth 7, Drew Hanson 4, Jaylen Donaldson 2, Chase Clark 1, Isaac English 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0, 10-1; Snohomish 3-9, 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-64

Scoring by quarter Final

Cedarcrest 21 13 18 19 71

Edmonds-Woodway 14 12 12 26 64

Cedarcrest scorers:

Jack LeBlanc 35, Adam Rawlings 14, Alex Amaral 9, Tillman Yowell 5, Braden Altmyer 4, Cooper Ayers 4

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Will Alseth 12, DJ Karl 11, Aiden Johansen 9, Marley Miller 9, Luke Boland 7, Julian Gray 6, Grant Williams 5, Gabe Cavalier 3, Andreas Simonsen 2

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 5-2, 10-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3, 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 92-62

Scoring by quarter

Meadowdale 25 20 20 27 92

Shorecrest 15 11 20 16 62

Meadowdale scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 27, Gia Powell 24, Audrey Lucas 12, Samantha Medina 9, Lexi Zardis 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Lisa Sonko 6

Shorecrest scorers:

Cassie Chesnut 31, Jorja Perrin 9, Jocelyn Wirch 6, Alexis Paule 5, Magnolia Ensign 4, Anna Usitalo 4, Naima Preudhome 2, Acacia Silimon 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 11-2; Shorecrest 2-3, 8-3

Saturday, Jan. 6

Boys Wrestling

Sky Valley Invitational Wrestling Tournament

at Sultan High School

Team Results

Lakewood 176

Meadowdale 151

South Whidbey 127

Granite Falls 115.5

Bothell 111

Sultan 108

Cashmere 64.5

Concrete 29.5

Friday Harbor 4

Meadowdale wrestlers who won their weight classification

120 lbs.- Lukah Washburn

132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan

144 lbs.- Samir Muhic

285 lbs.- Jaxson Hulbert

Other Meadowdale wrestlers who finished in the Top 4 in their weight classification

126 lbs.- Kaedon Spencer, 4th place

138 lbs.- Chris Ramirez, 3rd place

157 lbs.- Osagie Isokpan, 3rd place

165 lbs.- Luis Partida Del Rosario, 3rd place

175 lbs.- Jamier Perry, 4th place

190 lbs.- William Brundage, 4th place

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Tony Clarke Invitational

at Bonney Lake High School

Team Results:

Prairie 283

Edmonds-Woodway 251

Bethel 247

Kentwood 204

Bonney Lake 195

Chief Sealth 188.5

Capital 99

Centralia 72.5

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who won their weight classification:

113 lbs.- Jude Haines

Other Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who finished in the Top 6 in their weight classification:

113 lbs.- AP Tran, 2nd place

113 lbs.- Aidan Duong, 6th place

132 lbs.- Dylan Rice, 4th place

138 lbs.- Sam Schimpf, 2nd place

144 lbs.- Gaige Lynch, 6th place

150 lbs.- Alex Bloy, 6th place

165 lbs.- Henry Campbell, 2nd place

165 lbs.- Pablo Ferreira Hernandez, 4th place

175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, 4th place

175 lbs.- Sergio Lopez, 6th place

190 lbs.- Alex White, 4th place

190 lbs.- Aldo Guzman, 6th place

215 lbs.- Carmelo Larocca, 6th place

285 lbs.- Jon Schlack, 4th place

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest and Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Panther Classic Tournament

at Snohomish High School

Team Results:

Glacier Peak 218

Snohomish 180

Mount Baker 160

Juanita 145.5

Lake Stevens 138

Jackson 132

Lynnwood 125

Peninsula 98

Shorecrest 93

Squalicum 50

Sehome 28.5

Kamiak 15

Lynnwood wrestlers who finished Top 6 in their weight classification:

113 lbs.- Eric Aguirre Sarmiento, 5th place

120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, 4th place

126 lbs.- Braedyn Clark, 2nd place

132 lbs.- Eric Ly, 4th place

138 lbs.- Mateo Phillips, 6th place

165 lbs.- Nathan Williams, 2nd place

190 lbs.- Hildago Bautista, 5th place

285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, 3rd place

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett Let It Fly Tournament

at Everett High School

Team Results:

O’Dea 197.5

North Creek 188

Everett 186

Ballard 172.5

Lynden 155

Lake Stevens 144

Marysville Getchell 137

Mountlake Terrace 102

Lincoln (Seattle) 82

Eastside Catholic 63

Sammamish 24

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers who finished Top 6 in their weight classification:

138 lbs.- Moses Marsh, 2nd place

150 lbs.- Titus Swett, 3rd place

157 lbs.- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano, 6th place

175 lbs.- Owen Boswell, 3rd place

175 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, 4th place

285 lbs.- Brett Gigrich, 3rd place

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Defend the Den Tournament

at Cascade High School

Edmonds-School District wrestlers who won their weight classification:

190 lbs.- Julia Cox, Meadowdale

Other Edmonds-School District wrestlers who placed in the Top 4 of their weight classification:

110 lbs.- Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood), 2nd place

115 lbs.- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 2nd place

120 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead (Meadowdale), 4th place

125 lbs.- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale), 2nd place

125 lbs.- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 3rd place

125 lbs.- Rochelle Obarre (Mountlake Terrace), 4th place

145 lbs.- Meg Caywood (Meadowdale), 2nd place

Mountlake Terrace next match: Scramble event; Wednesday January 10; 6:00 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Lynnwood next match: Justic For All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Meadowdale next match:

Boys Basketball

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 52-44

Scoring by quarter Final

Cascade 13 13 11 15 52

Lynnwood 12 7 8 17 44

Cascade scorers:

Aidan Kopra 25, Mason Zimmerman 12, Gavin Wright 5, Ethan Rabideau 4, Makai Brown 2, Lamin Darboe 2, Ryu Srivilay 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Brandon Martinez-Arceo 20, Jace Hampson 8, Nathan Sebhatu 7, Abdullah Sisawo 5, Robel Berhanu 2, Matteos Shiferaw 2

Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-6, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-11

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday January 9; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kentridge Invitational

at Kentridge High School

Over 30 schools including Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Tuesday January 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mercer Island 96-89

— Compiled by Steve Willits