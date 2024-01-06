High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2024

Girls Basketball

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-20

Scoring by quarter Final

Snohomish 22 27 15 6 70

Mountlake Terrace 8 9 0 3 20

Snohomish scorers:

Kendall Hammer 18, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 14, Sienna Capelli 11, Catherine Greene 10, Baella Stich 6, Addyson Gallatin 4, Lola Rotondo 3, Lizzie Allyn 2, Cora Larson 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Hurley Schmidt 4, Anais Costillo 3, Alexa Brock 2, Iman Kaifa 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-6, 2-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 48-38

Natalie Durbin scored 17 points and had six steals to help lead the Warriors to a league victory over the Red Wolves, 48-38. Finley Wichers contributed 11 points and six rebounds, including two clutch 3-point shots in the second half.

Sydney Stumpf came off of the bench to add eight points and seven rebounds in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Natalie Durbin 17, Finley Wichers 11, Sydney Stumpf 8, Naomi Limb 4, Indira Carey-Boxley 3, Abi Porter 3, Jade Fajarillo 2

Cedarcrest scorers:

Kaylee Rogers 12, Kiki Anderson 10, Laine McKenzie 8, Avery Dice 5, Belle Gellner 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 5-7; Cedarcrest 1-5, 3-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Jackson/O’Dea at Lynnwood High School

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Tony Clarke Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake High School

Lynnwood next match: Panther Classic; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 39-33

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Tournament at Everett High School: Saturday, Jan.6; 10 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Arlington/Kamiak/Mariner/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish

Scramble event at Snohomish High School

No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits