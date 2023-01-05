High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2022

Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 59-17
Scoring by half: Total
Meadowdale 33-26 59
Cascade 13- 4 17
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 20, Jordan Leith 9, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Ava Powell 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Natalie Durbin 2
Cascade leading scorers:
Abby Surowiec 6, Sally Sylla 5
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 8-3; Cascade 1-4, 2-6
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 64-44
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 10-14-23-17 64
Cedarcrest 8- 10-16-10 44
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Chris Meegan 16, Zaveon Jones 15, Jaxon Dubiel 14, Syayjeet Singh 10, Rayshaun Connor 4, Talan Zenk 4, Logan Tews 1
Cedarcrest scorers:
Jack Le Blanc 17, Tillman Yowell 9, Max Taibl 7, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 5, Murphy Vliem 4, Cooper Ayers 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 7-4; Cedarcrest 1-4, 3-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 81-46
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1, 6-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 2-8
Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Saturday, Jan. 7; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.