High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2022

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 59-17

Scoring by half: Total

Meadowdale 33-26 59

Cascade 13- 4 17

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 20, Jordan Leith 9, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Ava Powell 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Natalie Durbin 2

Cascade leading scorers:

Abby Surowiec 6, Sally Sylla 5

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 8-3; Cascade 1-4, 2-6

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 64-44

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 10-14-23-17 64

Cedarcrest 8- 10-16-10 44

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Chris Meegan 16, Zaveon Jones 15, Jaxon Dubiel 14, Syayjeet Singh 10, Rayshaun Connor 4, Talan Zenk 4, Logan Tews 1

Cedarcrest scorers:

Jack Le Blanc 17, Tillman Yowell 9, Max Taibl 7, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 5, Murphy Vliem 4, Cooper Ayers 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 7-4; Cedarcrest 1-4, 3-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 81-46

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1, 6-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 2-8

Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Saturday, Jan. 7; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits