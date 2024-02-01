High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2024

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 62-23

Scoring by quarter: Final

Lynnwood 12 13 21 14 62

Cedarcrest 5 2 8 8 23

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 23, Teyah Clark 17, Jocelyn Tamayo 13, Dina Yonas 6, Mataya Canda 3

Cedarcrest scorers:

Kiki Anderson 12, Audrey Mattison 5, Laine McKenzie 5, Avery Dice 1

Record (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-3, 13-6; Cedarcrest 2-10, 6-12

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 57-53

Boys Basketball

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-51

Scoring by quarter: Final

Monroe 15 14 14 11 54

Edmonds-Woodway 9 10 8 24 51

Monroe scorers:

Ethan Hogan 17, Wyatt Prohn 12, Caleb Campbell 10, Dylan Hall 6, Noah Giaconi 4, Chris Kabaadi 2, Chayce Waite-Kellar 2, Kieren Greear 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Will Alseth 10, Luke Boland 10, DJ Karl 10, Aiden Johansen 7, Grant Williams 6, Julian Gray 3, Andreas Simonsen 3, Gabe Cavalier 2

Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-5, 12-7; Edmonds-Woodway 8-6, 10-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 72-51

Cedarcrest leading scorers:

Jack Leblanc 24, Alex Amaral 21, Murphy Vliem 13

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Richard Choy 14, Jace Hampson 12, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 11-3, 16-3; Lynnwood 0-14, 1-19

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits