High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2023

Boys basketball
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 66-62 (overtime)
Scoring by quarter and overtime: Total
Mountlake Terrace 15- 8- 16-16- 7 62
Shorecrest 14-12-10-19-11 66
Shorecrest scorers:
Parker Baumann 36, Adarrius Hilliard 12, Brayden Fischer 7, Anthony Najera 6, Disma Kagarabi 5
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Zaveon Jones 26, Chris Meegan 18, Jaxon Dubiel 9, Logan Tews 6, Raushaun Conner 2, Svayjeet Singh 1
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 11-3, 13-5; Mountlake Terrace 12-2, 14-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 69-56
Scoring by quarter: Total
Snohomish 20-14-19-16 69
Meadowdale 12-10-18-16 56
Snohomish scorers:
Drew Davis 24, Amari Biggs 16, Jason Roth 16, Hudson Capelli 6, Isaac English 3, Eli O’Hair 2, Nolan Soderstrom 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Simon Paulos 10, Jaymon Wright 10, David Janzen 9, Malik Robinson 7, Avery Pelote 6, Henock Tsegay 5, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 4, Noah Million 3, Cameron McCormack 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-8, 8-11; Meadowdale 2-12, 6-13
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-48
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-11, 5-13; Cascade 1-13, 2-16
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-36
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorecrest 12-16-10-10 48
Mountlake Terrace 7- 4- 17- 8 36
Shorecrest scorers:
Cassie Chesnut 15, Naima Preudhomme 8, Jocelyn Wirch 8, Jocelyn Shea 6, Alexis Paule 5, Magnolia Ensign 3, Neela Nevens 2, Galila Abeye 1
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Mya Sheffield 14, Maile Armstrong 9, Sierra Sonko 6, Cameron Dunn 3, Ainslee Beach 2, Jazzma Pennerman 2
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-9, 9-9; Mountlake Terrace 7-7, 10-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Thursday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.