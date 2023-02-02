High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2023

Boys basketball

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 66-62 (overtime)

Scoring by quarter and overtime: Total

Mountlake Terrace 15- 8- 16-16- 7 62

Shorecrest 14-12-10-19-11 66

Shorecrest scorers:

Parker Baumann 36, Adarrius Hilliard 12, Brayden Fischer 7, Anthony Najera 6, Disma Kagarabi 5

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Zaveon Jones 26, Chris Meegan 18, Jaxon Dubiel 9, Logan Tews 6, Raushaun Conner 2, Svayjeet Singh 1

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 11-3, 13-5; Mountlake Terrace 12-2, 14-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 69-56

Scoring by quarter: Total

Snohomish 20-14-19-16 69

Meadowdale 12-10-18-16 56

Snohomish scorers:

Drew Davis 24, Amari Biggs 16, Jason Roth 16, Hudson Capelli 6, Isaac English 3, Eli O’Hair 2, Nolan Soderstrom 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Simon Paulos 10, Jaymon Wright 10, David Janzen 9, Malik Robinson 7, Avery Pelote 6, Henock Tsegay 5, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 4, Noah Million 3, Cameron McCormack 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-8, 8-11; Meadowdale 2-12, 6-13

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-48

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-11, 5-13; Cascade 1-13, 2-16

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-36

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorecrest 12-16-10-10 48

Mountlake Terrace 7- 4- 17- 8 36

Shorecrest scorers:

Cassie Chesnut 15, Naima Preudhomme 8, Jocelyn Wirch 8, Jocelyn Shea 6, Alexis Paule 5, Magnolia Ensign 3, Neela Nevens 2, Galila Abeye 1

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Mya Sheffield 14, Maile Armstrong 9, Sierra Sonko 6, Cameron Dunn 3, Ainslee Beach 2, Jazzma Pennerman 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-9, 9-9; Mountlake Terrace 7-7, 10-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Thursday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.

