High school sports roundup for Jan. 30, 2024

Girls Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-6, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-13, 2-17

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Conner (11) shoots a jump shot against Shorecrest on Tuesday. Conner had seven points for the Hawks. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 60-49

Scoring by quarter: Final

Shorecrest 17 9 15 8 49

Mountlake Terrace 12 16 13 19 60

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Zaveon Jones 20, Jaxon Dubiel 18, Svayjeet Singh 9, Rayshaun Connor 7, Gabe Towne 6

Shorecrest scoring: Junior Kagarabi 20, Darek Usitalo 13, Devan Jones 4, Robel Biniam 3, Alexander Lo 3, Brayden Fischer 2, Tyson Lasconia 2, Jack Thompson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 14-0, 18-1; Shorecrest 9-4, 11-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 68-56

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 11 16 13 16 56

Snohomish 20 21 15 12 68

Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 26, Jason Roth 20, Hudson Capelli 12, Drew Hanson 6, Isaac English 4

Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Avery Pelote 18, Jaymon Wright 6, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Khalil Botley 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-10, 7-12; Meadowdale 4-10, 7-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

———

Boys Swimming

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Owen Pinder, Grigory Ermizin, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 1:59.58

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Henry Zou, Owen Pinder, Kai Fransz, Bryan Zi Wong) 1:41.63

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Grigory Ermizin, Owen Pinder, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 3:56.80

Individual even winners:

200 freestyle: Grigory Ermizin (K) 2:42.96

200 medley: Noah Lee (K) 2:16.25

50 freestyle: Roman Acopulos (K) 25.52

Diving: Braden Watkins (K) 116.70

100 butterfly: Connor Hood (K) 1:12.02

100 freestyle: Jayden Costa (M) 57.11

500 freestyle: Bryan Zi Wong (K) 5:01.79

100 backstroke: Jayden Costa (M) 1:14.38

100 breaststroke: Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:29.62

Next meet: Last Chance Invite; Thursday, Feb. 1; 3:30 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center

— Compiled by Steve Willits