High school sports roundup for Jan. 29, 2022

Boys Swimming
Edmonds School District Championships
Team Scores:
Edmonds Woodway 369
Lynnwood 306
Mountlake Terrace 278
Meadowdale 51
Relay Event winners:
200 Yard Medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:46.87
200 Yard Freestyle: Lynnwood (Sylas Green, Adrian Seeber, Nolan Tyler, Elijah Milan) 1:39.48
400 Yard Freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad, Samual Lunder) 3:34.67
Individual results:
200 Yard Freestyle
- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 1:58.40
- Nolan Tyler (L) 1:59.61
- Chrisian Leaty (MT) 2:01.20
- Riki Kobayashi (MT) 2:17.08
- Mitchell Cook (Mead) 2:20.03
200 Yard IM
- Elijah Milan (L) 2:06.89
- Cole Leaty (MT) 2:13.82
- Mate’ Pallos (EW) 2:14.40
- Alex Lee (L) 2:33.00
- Aiden Bak (MT) 2:35.08
50 Yard Freestyle
- Adrian Seeber (L) 23.47
- Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 23.52
- Connor Leaty (MT) 25.02
- Chris McLellan (MT) 25.44
- Samuel Lunder (EW) 25.50
100 Yard Butterfly
- Antonio Nguyen (MT) 1:04.36
- Connor Leaty (MT) 1:04.97
- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:05.90
- Daniel Calkins (L) 1:07.73
- Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:07.92
100 Yard Freestyle
- Adrian Seeber (L) 52.00
- Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 53.23
- Christian Leaty (MT) 55.88
- Samuel Lunder (EW) 57.46
- Sylas Green (L) 57.55
500 Yard Freestyle
- Nolan Tyler (L) 5:22.90
- Cole Leaty (MT) 5:30.83
- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 5:30.87
- Marshall Roberts (EW) 5:53.84
- Jude Willcox (EW) 6:42.46
100 Yard Backstroke
- Mate’ Pallos (EW) 57.01
- Chris McLellan (MT) 1:04.06
- Alex Lee (L) 1:04.23
- Alexander Alabyev (EW) 1:11.38
- Eric Tsatouryan (L) 1:16.63
100 Yard Breaststroke
- Elijah Milan (L) 1:02.62
- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.50
- Ciaran Brennan (EW) 1:14.22
- Jeffrey Hoang (EW) 1:16.26
- Antonio Nguyen (MT) 1:16.57
Next Swimming Meet: 3A District Championships: Friday Feb. 11 and Saturday Feb. 12 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-44
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Jenaly Gabriel 10, Ava Powell 9, Sam Medina 4, Payton Fleishman 2, Jordan Leith 2, McKenna Kuecker 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Halle Waram 26, Ella Wallace 9, Hazel Mills 3, Ava Armbruster 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Melanie Walsh 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4, 8-7; Edmonds-Woodway 3-7, 4-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 63-47
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 10, Jacob Gabler 10, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Ruot Deng 8, Steven Warren 8, Drew Warner 7, Williams Bates 6, Ben Hanson 5
Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 18, Eben Sarka 7, Evik Amy 6, Jaymon Wright 5, Henock Tsegay 4, Naod Alemu 3, Jake Britton 2, Noah Fulford 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 7-8; Meadowdale 1-8, 1-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 48-20
No details reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
