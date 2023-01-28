High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2023

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 73-39
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 24-25-16-8 73
Lynnwood 9- 11- 5-14 39
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 19, Chris Meegan 19, Zaveon Jones 12, Andrew Delgadillo 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Talan Zenk 4, Rayshaun Connor 3, Nic Sylvester 2, Logan Tews 2
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 11, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 5, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 3, Navtej Kaile 3, Myles Golston 3, Jace Hampson 2, Cimaryus Sterling 2, Nathan Sebhatu 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-1, 14-4; Lynnwood 3-10, 6-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 60-47
Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 21-12-12-15 60
Meadowdale 5- 15-13-14 47
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 19, Jens Simonsen 12, Steven Warren Jr. 12, Gabe Cavalier 8, DJ Karl 4, Will Bates 3, Makana Apio 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Malik Robinson 17, Avery Pelote 10, David Janzen 8, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 6, Jaymon Wright 4, Noah Million 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-9, 7-11; Meadowdale 2-11, 6-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Monday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-40
Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 9- 5- 13- 13 40
Meadowdale 15-16-21-19 71
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 19, Natalie Durbin 8, Audrey Lucas 8, Sam Medina 8, Ava Powell 8, Mia Brockmeyer 6, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Jordan Leith 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Halle Waram 14, Indira Carey-Boxley 7, Kylie Richards 5, Nya Deng 4, Abi Porter 3, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Jane Hanson 2, Naomi Limb 2, Jade Fajarillo 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-4, 13-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-11, 4-14
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.