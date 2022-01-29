High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-53
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 21, Jaxon Dubiel 15, Zaveon Jones 10, Vito Mkrtychan 8, Adison Mattix 7, Don Brown 6, Chris Meegan 4
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 15, Ben Hanson 9, Jacob Gabler 8, Steven Warren 8, Drew Warner 6, Jens Simonsen 5, Gibby Marshall-Inman 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 10-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5, 6-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Saturday Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 55-46
Meadowdale scorers: Evik Amy 20, Aiden Bloomquist 15, Jeremy Kim 8, Jaymon Wright 5, Naod Alemu 3, Allan Mbuthia 2, Eben Sarka 2
Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 17, Jordan Whittle 10, Tommy McMahon 9, Bayley Evans 8, Yafett Sebhatu 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-7, 1-11; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-11
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday Jan.29; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Everett; Friday Jan. 28; 5:40 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 75-42
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 24, Jordan Leith 13, Sam Medina 11, Nelly Gabriel 10, Ava Powell 6, Kaiya Dotter 4, McKenna Kuecker 4, Payton Fleischman 3
Shorecrest scorers: Jordan Tikalsky 19, Jocelyn Wirch 12, Lexi Paule 6, Romy Nevens 4, Naima Preudhomme 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3, 7-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 4-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 113-56
Event Winners:
200 yard freestyle relay- Shorewood (Ben Allen, Nathan Hagemeier, Larson Buchholz, Ethan Cunningham) 1:47.63
200 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 1:59.80
200 individual medley- Ben Allen (SW) 2:12.97
50 freestyle- Ethan Cunningham (SW) 57.94
100 freestyle- Mate’ Pallos (EW) 51.36
500 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 5:39.75
200 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Abel Mitiku, Dean Foral, Nathan Hagemeier, Lake Mueller) 1:37.99
100 backstroke- Mate’ Pallos (SW) 57.82
100 breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.12
400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Ethan Cunningham, Larson Buchholz, Andrew Mitchell, Ben Allen) 3:35.67
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday Jan. 29; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.