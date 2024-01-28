High school sports roundup for Jan. 26-27, 2024

Friday, Jan. 26

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Julian Gray (24) backs Meadowdale senior David Janzen (12) into the lane during the Warriors-Mavericks game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior Aiden Johansen(11) flies between two Maverick defenders to score.
Maverick senior Tate Lynch (2) drives for a shot under Warrior sophomore Julian Gray (24).
Maverick senior David Janzen (12) shoots over Warrior defenders freshman Marley Miller (14) and sophomore Julian Gray (24).
Maverick sophomore Avery Pelote (0) drives up the court past Warrior freshman Marley Miller (14).
Warrior sophomore William Alseth (12) shoots over Maverick senior David Janzen (12) from outside the 3-point arc.
Warrior freshman Marley Miller (14) shoots a long distance 2-point shot outside the key.
Maverick sophomore Avery Pelote (0) drives into Warrior sophomore DJ Karl (23) on the way to the basket.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 59-47

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale               3         17        16        11          47

Edmonds-Woodway   9         10        28        12          59

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Aiden Johansen 15, Will Alseth 13, Julian Gray 11, DJ Karl 8, Gabe Cavalier 6, Marley Miller 3, Grant Williams 3

Meadowdale scorers:

David Janzen 12, Avery Pelote 11, Natnael Ghirmay 9, Jaymon Wright 8, Tate Lynch 4, Noah Million 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 9-8; Meadowdale 4-9, 7-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game; vs Cascade; Monday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 72-41

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Lynnwood                   6         12        15        8           41

Mountlake Terrace     19        20        18        15          72

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 30, Rayshaun Connor 18, Gabe Towne 9, Zaveon Jones 7, Logan Tews 5, Joe Asalifew 3

Lynnwood scorers:

Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9, Abdullah Sisawo 9, Richard Choy 7, Josh Shuge 6, Jace Hampson 5, Nathan Sebhatu 5

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 13-0, 17-1; Lynnwood 0-13, 1-18

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Indira Carey-Boxley (3) and senior Sydney Stumpf (1) pull down a rebound over Meadowdale junior Payton Fleishman (0) during the Warriors – Mavericks game Friday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior Sydney Stumpf (1) dribbles out of the corner under Maverick junior Samantha Medina (24).
Maverick sophomore Mia Brockmeyer (11) shoots over Warrior senior Sydney Stumpf (1).
Maverick junior Samantha Medina (24) looks to pass around Warrior senior Naomi Limb (44).
Maverick senior Gia Powell (2) collides with Warrior senior Natalie Durbin (10).
Warrior sophomore Janie Hanson (21) struggles to pass out of a Maverick double team.
Warrior sophomore Indira Carey-Boxley (3) flies in for an unopposed layup.
Warrior sophomore Findley Wichers (4) threads her way up court through the Maverick defense.
Warrior senior Naomi Limb (44) goes in for a layup past Maverick sophomore Mia Brockmeyer (11).

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 85-48

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Meadowdale               25        22        15        23          85

Edmonds-Woodway   12        16        10        10          48

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 23, Lexi Zardis 16, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Kaiya Dotter 11, Samantha Medina 10, Audrey Lucas 7, Payton Fleishman 6

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Natalie Durbin 20, Naomi Limb 9, Finley Wichers 7, Sydney Stumpf 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4,  Jade Fajarillo 1, Janie Hanson 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-1, 17-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-9, 6-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Monday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Boys Wrestling

Relentless VIII Tournament
at Chief Sealth High School

Team scores

1. Chief Sealth 243.5
2. Cleveland 122.0
3. Mercer Island 119.5
4. Rainer 113.0
5. West Seattle 112.0
6. Edmonds-Woodway 109.5
7. Highline 70.0
8. Clover Park 69.0
9. Eastside Catholic 41.0
10. Garfield 29.0
11. Roosevelt 8.0

Edmonds-Woodway wrestler top finishers

2nd place:
106 lbs. Alex Krumov
113 lbs. Aidan Duong
215 lbs. Vaughn Yancey

3rd place:
120 lbs. Roland Rapelje
144 lbs. Jacob Ramos

4th place:
120 lbs. Freedom Fodor

Edmonds-Woodway next match: 3A Boys Sub-Regional South Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 3; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 84-33

Scoring by quarter:                                                     Final

Mountlake Terrace     5         14        5         9           33

Lynnwood                   29        22        26        7           84

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 28, Teyah Clark 26, Dina Yonas 14, Mataya Canda 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Ena Dodik 3, Jocelyn Tamayo 2, Isatou Camara 1

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Hurley Schmidt 10, Jordyn Stokes 9, Clara Loveless 7, Alexa Brock 4, Jordan Wagner 3

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-3, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-12, 2-16

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

