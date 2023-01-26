High school sports roundup for Jan. 25, 2022

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 76-66

Lynnwood High School junior Kayla Lorenz (2) handles the ball, guarded by Meadowdale High School senior Ava Powell during a game at Lynnwood High School Wednesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale sophomore Audrey Lucas (35) was a force in the low post in both scoring and rebounding.
Lynnwood’s junior point guard Aniya Hooker, right, drives to the basket guarded by Gia Powell (2)
Royals sophomore Jocelyn Tamayo (15) takes a 3-point shot guarded by the Mavs’ Mia Brockmeyer.
Senior guard Jordan Leith (4) had a strong night for the Mavs.
Junior guard Gia Powell (2) did it all for the Mavs, hitting shots, handling the ball in a close game and hitting free throws to close out Lynnwood in the fourth quarter.
Junior forward Nyree Johnson (12) pushes the ball up the floor for the Royals.
Senior Eve Pereira (23) drives toward the hoop guarded by Natalie Durbin (10).
Mavs’ sophomore Kaiya Dotter (3) pushes the fast break in the fourth quarter.
Mia Brockmeyer (right) blocks a Royals’ shot in the fourth quarter.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 12-26-18-20 76
Lynnwood 15-19-17-15 66

Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 24, Jordan Leith 19, Audrey Lucas 10, Ava Powell 9, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Sam Medina 4, Natalie Durbin 2

Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 18, Eve Pereira 10, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Jocelyn Tamayo 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-4, 12-5; Lynnwood 9-3, 11-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-47

Edmonds-Woodway senior Nyakueth Deng (5) gets past Mountlake Terrace junior Maya Davis (24) during the Warriors-Hawks game Wednesday night at EWHS.
(Photos by Michael Bury)
Hawks’ senior Mya Shejjield (12) goes up for the layup over Warriors’ senior Ava Frunk (24).
MTHS senior Cameron Dunn (20) scores on a breakaway ahead of Warrior senior Nyakueth Deng (5) and Warrior freshman Indira Carey-Boxley (13).
Warriors’ senior Kylie Richards (22) works up the court against Hawks’ senior Nicole Penner (2).
E-W freshman Indira Carey-Boxley (13) works around the corner and into shooting position.
Terrace junior Maya Davis (24) heads in for a layup under Warrior senior Nyakueth Deng (5) and Warrior junior Sydney Stumpf (11).
EWHS freshman Jane Hanson (14) heads toward the key against MTHS senior Cameron Dunn (20).
MTHS senior Maile Armstrong (21) defends against Warriors’ senior Kylie Richards (22).

Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 11-13-12-13 49
Edmonds-Woodway 15-11-12- 9 47

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Mya Sheffield 17, Cameron Dunn 14, Maya Davis 13, Maile Armstrong 3, Nicole Penner 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Nyakueth Deng 16, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Jade Fajarillo 7, Kylie Richards 4, Sydney Stumpf 4, Jane Hanson 2, Halle Waram 2, Finley Wichers 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 4-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 70-10

126- Kaiju Fergerson (S) pinned Simir Muhic (M) 2:43; 132- Joseph Martinez (S) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 1:58; 138- Avi Wylen (S) pinned Chris Ramirez (M) 1:22; 145- Shammy King Jr. (S) pinned Tron Bailey (M) 1:16; 152- Owen Watson (S) pinned Destiney Isokpan (M) 5:06; 160- Shokan Conway -Yasuyama (S) major decision over Cameron Platt (M) 17-7; 170- Peter Grimm (S) pinned Kayden Steadman (M) 1:44; 182- Max Rutledge (S) pinned Will Brundage (M) 1:19; 195- Carter Nichols (S) won by forfeit; 220- Jessie Gigrich (S) pinned Grayson Campbell (M) 1:24; 285- Evan Claar (S) won by forfeit; 106- James Lyons (S) won by forfeit; 113- Lukah Washburn (M) major decision over Neta Navot (S) 11-3; 120- Mikey O’Neal (M) pinned Micah Fergerson (S) 1:30

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-24
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Relentless 7 (at least nine schools participating): Friday, Jan. 27; 3:45 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

