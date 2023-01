High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2023

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 65-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 6 -14 -8-19 47

Mountlake Terrace 19-16-11-19 65

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Chris Meegan 18, Zaveon Jones 14, Jaxon Dubiel 11, Svayjeet Singh 10, Rayshaun Connor 6, Andrew Delgadillo 2, Logan Tews 2, Talan Zenk 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 16, Ben Hanson 7, Steven Warren Jr. 7, Jens Simonsen 5, Gabriel Cavalier 4, Julian Gray 4, Will Bates 3, Aiden Johansen 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-1, 13-4; Edmonds-Woodway 3-9, 6-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 51-44

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 2- 10-14-25 51

Meadowdale 12- 6- 12-14 44

Click bere for story.

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-9, 6-11; Meadowdale 2-10; 6-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 48-33

160- Mak Kanzler (S) pinned Sergio Lopez (EW) 2:53; 170- Danny Vazquez (EW) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 4:58; 182- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Ever Yamada (EW) 0:26; 195- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Matt Burns (S) 2:47; 220- Hunter Tibodeau (S) pinned Mika Serafinas (EW) 0:45; 285- Milan Johnson (S) pinned Edson Belizaire (EW) 0:47; 106- Jude Haines (EW) won by forfeit; 113- AP Tran (EW) pinned Owen Mulder (S) 1:28; 120- Dominic Hansen (EW) pinned Finn Bachler (S) 1:28; 126- Masa Taura (S) pinned Dylan Rice (EW) 3:19; 132- Brian Ramirez (EW) pinned Sky Klein (S) 3:25; 138- Jacob Ramos (EW) pinned James Nottingham (S) 3:50; 145- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Quissett Sachs (S) 5:47; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) decision over Liam Fitting (EW) 7-6

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Shorewood 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terace 52-25

106- Phillipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 113- Ashton Myers (L) won by forfeit; 120- Braedyn Clark (L) won by forfeit; 126- Brayan Nunez (L) won by forfeit; 132- Jack Bode (M) decision over Mateo Phillips 9-2; 138- Kayden Richman Myers (L) major decision over Isaac Williams (M) 17-5; 145- Malachi Hashimoto (M) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:13; 152- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Angelo Ipanaque (M) 4:38; 160- Caden Connors (M) pinned Malik Tunkara (L) 1:55; 170- Coby Sedy (M) major decision over Matthew Van (L) 14-2; 182- Ryan Pineda (M) pinned Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) 1:45; 195- Jerome Hinton (L) won by forfeit; 220- Adrian Gau (L) pinned Ahmadjon Ibrohimov 0:48;285- Dylan White (L) won by forfeit

Records: Lynnwood 3-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-6

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 26: 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 25: 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 116-50

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:01.58; 200 individual medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:20.83; 50 freestyle- Lloyd Hau (S) 24.87; 100 butterfly- Rory Polson (S) 1:05.37; 100 freestyle- Malcolm Childs (S) 55.87; 500 freestyle- Tyler (L) 5:29.43; 100 backstroke- Lee (L) 1:01.22; 100 breaststroke- Gavin Plano (S) 1:17.73

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Stanwood (Trip Schreiber, Hau, Polson, Childs) 1:53.59; 200 freestyle- Stanwood (Riley Tallquist, Plano, Luke Palaniuk, Plano) 1:46.33; 400 freestyle- Stanwood (Tallquist, Keith Olson, Childs, Hau) 3:56.25

Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Jan. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 130-53

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Tsuyoshi Kameda (K) 1:56.72; 200 individual medley- Isaac Dovinh (K) 2:21.58; 50 freestyle- Mate Pallos (EW) 23.50; Diving- Eli Farmer (K) 183.25; 100 butterfly- Kameda (K) 55.35; 100 freestyle- Lawrence Wang (K) 52.43; 500 freestyle- Bryan Zi Wong (K) 5:16.12; 100 backstroke- Pallos (EW) 59.07; 100 breaststroke- Wang (K) 1:08.68

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Wang, Giovanni Baez, Jack Fast) 1:50.78; 200 freestyle- Kamiak (Fast, Dante Weerasooriya, Wang, Kameda) 1:37.58; 400 freestyle- Kamiak (Luke Garcia, Brian Park, Baez, Kameda) 3:48.59

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Jan. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits