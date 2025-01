High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2025

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ingraham 52-28

106- Frank Guzman (MT) defeated Elliott Charlie (I) 1:01

113- Cooper Towne (MT) pinned Kai Murphy (I) 2:40

120- Alex Moodie (MT) pinned Hayden Johnson (I) 1:09

126- Aiden Snook (MT) won by forfeit

132- Samuel Moery (I) pinned Luke Swenson (MT) 0:38

138- Ekansh Verma (MT) major decision over Cecil Janette (I) 15-7

144- Moses Marsh (MT) pinned Sirr Malaki Austin (I) 3:33

150- Max Minkov (I) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 1:38

157- Isaac Williams (MT) won by forfeit

165- Oliver Serralles (I) technical fall over Titus Swett (MT) 17-1

175- Innocent Ndihokubwayo (I) technical fall over Bryce Mentele (MT) 21-5

190- Eli Davis-Rudin (I) pinned Elijah Swett (MT) 1:50

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Daniel Becerra (I) 4:46

285- Ryan Pineda (MT) pinned Ryan Kennedy (I) 0:11

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 34-27

106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) pinned Emiliano Olivera-Matias (S) 2:00

113- Dylan Por (L) decision over Shreyas Bhattarai (S) 7-4

120- Ashton Myers (L) major decision over Yaphet Habtom (S) 13-1

126- Braedyn Clark (L) decision over Matbeal Dinka (S) 8-6

132- Masayoshi Taura (S) decision over Eric Ly (L) 12-7

138- Brandon Miller (L) decision over Mitchell Ichinkhorloo (S) 9-3

144- Maximus Uckun (S) pinned Bryson Le (L) 2:00

150- Skylar Klein (S) defeated Gabriel Robbins (L)

157- Hezekiah Graham (S) decision over Malik Tunkara (L) 8-7

165- Lukman Bandawi (L) defeated Nathaniel Hernandez (S)

175- Isaac Popich (L) decision over Brody Schmid (S) 4-2

190- Lukas Probizanski (S) pinned Tan Nguyen (L) 2:00

215- Benjamin Jenkins (S) sudden victory over Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) 3-0

285- Thor Lamusga (L) won by forfeit

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 60-12

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Lynden Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 25; 9:30 a.m. at Lynden High School

Girls Wrestling

Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood and Monroe

Scramble at Lake Stevens High School

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Jan. 25; 8 a.m.

Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Stanwood

at Stanwood High School

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Decatur, Ferndale and Thomas Jefferson ; Tuesday January 28; 4:00 p.m. at Decatur High School

Meadowdale next match: Lynnwood Scramble: Tuesday January 28; 6:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 135-44

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Roman Acopulos (K) 2:14.48

200 medley- Kaiden Nguyen (K) 2:14.90

50 freestyle- Lewis Tai (K) 24.51, Connor Smith (EW) 24.51 -TIE FOR FIRST

100 butterfly- Noah Lee (K) 58.95

100 freestyle- Minh Nguyen (K) 54.83

500 freestyle- Luca Hooks (EW) 5:53.01

100 backstroke- Brandon Wong (K) 1:03.61

100 breaststroke- Minh Nguyen (K) 1:02.75

1 meter dive- Cade Farmer (K) 227.30

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Kaiden Nguyen Minh Nguyen, Ryan Jackson, Brandon Wong) 1:45.61

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Justin Lu, Rhys Fast, Lewis Tai, Jack Fast) 1:40.03

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Caleb Lewis, Rowan Jung, Tyson Prendergast, Jack Hempel) 3:35.86

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Lake Stevens; Thursday, Jan. 30; 3:40 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Stanwood

at Lynnwood Pool

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner and Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 30; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Jan. 30; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

— Compiled by Steve Willits