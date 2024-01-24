High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2024

Posted: January 24, 2024 3
Meadowdale’s Robin Kim swims the butterfly stroke in a meet at Lynnwood Recreation Center on Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Swimming

Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 125-38

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 125-45

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Noah Lee, Bryan Zi Wong, Brandon Wong) 1:51.41

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lucas Chai, Ryan Jackson, Brandon Wong, Jack Fast) 1:38.79

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Isaac Dovinh, Dario Baez, Jack Fast) 3:39.96

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

Lucas Chai (K) 2:00.67

Dario Baez (K) 2:08.95

Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:09.56

Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:12.65

Liam Schell (EW) 2:37.00

200 medley:

Ryan Chai (K) 2:14.09

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:14.70

Jack Fast (K) 2:18.71

Isaac Dovinh (K) 2:22.20

Jude Willcox (EW) 2:32.19

50 freestyle:

Ryan Jackson (K) 25.64

Nico Menanno (EW) 26.04

Koji Gilginas (EW) 26.86

Nikos Karnikis (M) 27.00

Brandon Wong (M) 27.00

100 butterfly:

Bryan Zi Wong (K) 1:00.54

Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:00.88

Jack Fast (K) 1:02.35

Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:08.85

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.12

100 freestyle:

Brandon Wong (K) 55.90

Isaac Dovinh (K) 56.25

Dario Baez (K) 57.01

Jayden Costa (M) 57.26

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 57.70

500 freestyle:

Conor Hickey (K) 6:28.81

Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:33.71

Jude Willcox (EW) 6:34.69

Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:50.99

Nolan Common (EW) 7:10.84

100 backstroke:

Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:01.20

Ryan Chai (K) 1:02.93

Owen Pinder (K) 1:09.59

Austin Chiu (EW) 1:11.32

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:12.52

100 breastroke:

Noah Lee (K) 1:08.56

Lucas Chai (K) 1:09.09

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:10.12

Nico Menanno (EW) 1:16.48

Fin F Angel (EW) 1:21.39

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Meet (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace); Saturday, January 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, January 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Members of Edmonds-Woodway swim team shout encouragement to Jude Willcox (in the water) as he swims in the 200-meter individual medley on Tuesday.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Austin Chiu swims the backstroke on Tuesday.
Warriors senior Jude Willcox swims the breaststroke in the 200-meter individual medley.
Meadowdale’s Nathan Perez swims the freestyle Tuesday.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Luca Hooks swims the butterfly stroke in a meet with Meadowdale and Kamiak at the Lynnwood Recreation Center on Tuesday.

———

Lynnwood’s Jerin Wilson (top) works for a pin of Terrace’s Brett Gigrich. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-21

106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Gabriel Nascimento (MT) 3:50

113- Eric Aguirre (L) won by forfeit

120- Ashton Myers (L) major decision over Luke Swenson (MT) 22-10

126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:28

132- Eric Lyn (L) pinned Ekansh Verma (MT) 4:18

138- Moses Marsh (MT) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 3-0

144- Bryson Le (L) decision over Timothy Cho (MT) 5-4

150- Bryce Mentele (MT) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:18

157- Titus Swett (MT) pinned Caleb Gately (L) 1:31

165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Oscar Gonzalez (MT) 1:17

175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Francisco Rodriguez (L) 3:50

190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Elijah Swett (MT) 1:33

215- John Manla (L) pinned Ahmadjon Ibrohimov (MT) 1:25

285- Jerin Wilson (L) won by forfeit

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday January 24; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 50-18

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Kelso/Sedro-Woolley

No details reported

Terrace wrestler Gabriel Nascimento (top) grapples with Lynwood’s Dylan Por on the Mountlake Terrace theater stage on Tuesday.
Lynnwood’s Ashton Myers (right) battles with Terrace’s Luke Swenson on Tuesday.
The Hawks’ Ekansh Verma (top) and the Royals’ Eric Ly look for an advantage.
Terrace’s lone senior Timothy Cho (left) was honored at Senior Night on Tuesday.
Lynnwood’s Bryson Le focuses intently on his coach’s guidance in between periods Tuesday.
Lynnwood wrestlers keep the intensity up in between matches on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace wrestler Ryan Pineda (right) faces off against Lynnwood’s Hildago Bautista in a dual meet at Mountlake Terrace High School on Tuesday.

———

Lynnwood’s Brandon Martinez (3) drives against Meadowdale defenders Tuesday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 58-43

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 13 12 14 19   58

Lynnwood 12 14 7 10   43

Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Jaymon Wright 15, Natnael Ghirmay 5, David Janzen 5, Khalil Botley 4, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Jordan Berhe 2

Lynnwood scorers: Richard Choy 18, Jace Hampson 10, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Robel Berhanu 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-8, 7-10; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-17

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday January 26; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-49

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 17 16 16 24   73

Edmonds-Woodway 17 7 10 15   49

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 25, Jaxon Dubiel 22, Rayshaun Connor 12, Logan Tews 6, Gabe Towne 6, Brody Myers-Little 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: DJ Karl 19, Julian Gray 9, Grant Williams 8, Will Alseth 6, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 2, Gabe Cavalier 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-0, 16-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 8-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday January 26; 8 p.m.

Wesco 3A Boys Basketball Standings (league record only)

W L

Mountlake Terrace 12 0

Arlington 10 1

Everett 9 3

Cedarcrest 9 3

Shorecrest 7 3

Shorewood 7 3

Monroe 7 4

Marysville Getchell 7 5

Edmonds-Woodway 6 5

Stanwood 5 7

Meadowdale 4 8

Archbishop Murphy 3 9

Snohomish 3 9

Marysville Pilchuck 2 10

Cascade 1 10

Lynnwood 0 12

Meadowdale’s Natnael Ghirmay (3) shoots a 3-pointer on the baseline Tuesday.
Lynnwood’s Matteos Shiferaw(2) drives to the bucket against Meadowdale.
Meadowdale’s Jaymon Wright (1) goes hard to the rim against Lynnwood Lynnwood’s Nathan Sebhatu (4).
Lynnwood’s Richard Choy (11) drives against Meadowdale on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME