High school sports roundup for Jan. 21, 2022

Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 44-27
106- Double Forfeit; 113- Philliipe Ban (L) pinned Aiden Kin (EW) 2:47; 120- AP Tran (EW) pinned Eric Ly (L) 3:12; 126- Brayan Nunez (L) pinned Abdullah Ishaque (EW) 1:38; 132- Mateo Phillips (L) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) 0:13; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) majority decision over Kayden Richman Myers (L) 9-1; 145- Nate Wilder (L) decision over George Quintans (EW) 18-11 ; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) pinned Cory Green (L) 1:44; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) won by forfeit; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Alex Mendoza (L) 1:35; 182- Justus Whitaker (EW) pinned Tan Nguyen (L) 1:40; 195- Aaron Montano (EW) won by forfeit; 220- Russell Hare (EW) major decision over Dylan White (L) 14-3; 285- Brett Gigrich (L) pinned Evan Gibbs (AM) 1:34
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday Jan. 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday Jan. 26; 6 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds School District seniors celebrated Senior Night during their girls wrestling match at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Results of the competition weren’t immediately available.
Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-34
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Hazel Mills 11, Melanie Walsh 10, Nya Deng 9
Cascade leading scorers: Abby Surowiec 15, Claire Mitchell 9
Records: Edmonds Woodway 4-8; Cascade 1-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 67-57
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Drew Warner 18, Adonai Daniel 13, Jacob Gabler 8
Cascade leading scorers: Devin Gilbert 15, Aidan Kopra 13
Records (league and overall): Edmonds Woodway 4-4, 5-7; Cascade 3-5, 3-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.