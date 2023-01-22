High school sports roundup for Jan. 20-21, 2023

Friday, Jan. 20
Boys wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 75-3
106- Aiden Doung (EW) won by forfeit; 113- Jude Haines (EW) decision over Lukah Washburn 5-4 (OT); 120- Maddox Millikan (M) decision over AP Tran 11-4; 126- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 1:45; 132- Brian Ramirez (EW) pinned Samir Muhic (M) 0:59; 138- Alex Bloy (EW) pinned Christopher Ramierz (M) 1:41; 145- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Matthew Sleipness (M) 3:35; 152- Sergio Lopez (EW) pinned Destiny Isokpan (M) 1:06; 160- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Luis Partida Del Rosario (M) 3:02; 170- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Jackson Zollars (M) 4:40; 182- Alex White (EW) pinned Lohgan Sloan (M) 3:10; 195- Danny Vasquez (EW) won by forfeit; 220- Vaughn Yaney (EW) pinned Grayson Campbell 1:05; 285- Edsen Belaire (EW) won by forfeit
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Meadowdale 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 45-29
160- Malik Tunkara (L) defeated Paddy Andresen (S) 10-8 (OT); 170- Mak Kankler (SW) pinned Mathew Van (S) 4:26; 182- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Andy Chavez (L) 1:42; 195- Matt Burns (S) pinned Hames George (L) 2:25; 220- Hunter Tibodeau (S) pinned Adrian Gau (L) 1:16; 285- Milan Johnson (S) pinned Dylan White (L) 3:43; 106- Phillipe Ban (L) decision over Eli Jeppsen 11-9 (OT); 113- Ashton Myers (L) pinned Owen Mulder (S) 120- Eric Ly (L) technical fall over Finn Bachler (S) 20-4; 126- Bryan Nunez (L) pinned Eion Ritter (S) 3:11; 132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Chandler Olds (L) 0:49; 138- James Nottingham (S) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 7-0; 145- Kayden Myers (L) pinned Jonathan Burkholder; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Nate Williams (L) 2:43
Records: Shorewood 3-1; Lynnwood 2-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 43-33
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorewood 9-6-13-5 33
Mountlake Terrace 12-9-9-13 43
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Maya Davis 17, Cameron Dunn 8, Mya Sheffield 7, Sierra Sonko 5, Jordan Wagner 5, Maile Armstrong 1
Shorewood scorers:
Rylie Gettman 9, Rachel Te 8, Vanessa Spadafora 6, Kate Evans 4, Addi Trull 3, Izze Peijs 2, Ella Emanuel 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-5, 9-7; Shorewood 5-5, 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m.
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-29
No details reported
Records (league and overall): 6-5, 11-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-9, 4-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 66-29
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 22-16-14-14 66
Shorewood 4- 1- 16- 8 29
The Hawks scored the game’s first 16 points on their way to a 38-5 halftime lead. The win improves Terrace’s league record to 10-1 as MTHS remain in a tie for first place with Arlington atop the Wesco 3A standings.
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Zaveon Jones 13, Logan Tews 13, Chris Meegan 12, Talan Zenk 10, Rayshaun Connor 7, Jaxon Dubiel 7, Svayjeet Singh 2, Nic Sylvester 2
Shorewood scorers:
Jaden Messer 17, Nathanael Daniel 7, Nathaniel Burkell 3, Logan Anderson 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-1, 12-4; Shorewood 4-6, 8-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 68-57
Monroe leading scorers:
Stevie Kuhnle Jr. 18, Eli Hogan 15, Reid Schaeffer 14, Hayden Creswell 8
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Drew Warner 21, Jens Simonsen 9, Steven Warren Jr. 9
Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-2, 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 6-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday January 24: 7:15 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 66-12
No details reported
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls basketball
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 64-55
Click to see story.
Girls wrestling
Lady Hawk Invitational
At Mountlake Terrace High School
Team Scores:
Arlington 199, Mount Baker 178, Lake Stevens 166.5, Marysville Pilchuck 144.5, Everett 110, Meridian 84, Edmonds-Woodway 78, Hazen 67, Lynden 55, Mountlake Terrace 42, Jackson 41, Elma 39, Woodinville 38, Roosevelt 37, Monroe 29, Lynnwood 22, Darrington 15, Archbishop Murphy 0
Edmonds School District wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 in their weight class:
110: Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 4th place
115: Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 5th place
120: Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 2nd place; Ashley Lara (Lynnwood) 4th place
125: Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway) 4th place
130: Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place
140: Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 6th place
145: Jael Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place
170: Vilhelmine Magne (Edmonds-Woodway) 6th place
Boys wrestling
Lynden Tournament
(17 participating schools, including Meadowdale)
Meadowdale wrestlers who placed in the top 6 of their weight class:
126: Miguel Garcia 6th place
160: Luis Partida Del Rosario
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.