High school sports roundup for Jan. 2, 2024

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 69-52

Scoring by quarter Total

Meadowdale 17 20 11 21 69

Cascade 15 21 10 6 52

Meadowdale stats: Natnael Ghirmay 18 points, 4 assists and 4 steals; Tate Lynch 17 points and 6 rebounds; Jaymon Wright 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists; Khalil Botley 10 points, 5-for-6 field goal shooting; David Janzen 6 points; Avery Pelote 4 points; Noah Million 2 points

Cascade scoring: Aiden Kopra 12, Ethan Rabideau 12, Makai Brown 7, Gavin Wright 7, Ryuhei Srivilay 6, Mason Zimmerman 6, Lamin Darboe 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-4, 5-6; Cascade 0-6, 3-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 80-64

Scoring by quarter Total

Snohomish 24 13 3 24 64

Edmonds-Woodway 18 16 25 21 80

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Will Alseth 22, Grant Williams 20, Julian Gray 16, Luke Boland 6, Gabe Cavalier 6, Marley Miller 3, Cavan Schillinger 3, Aiden Johansen 2, DJ Karl 2

Snohomish scoring: Jason Roth 23, Hudson Capelli 16, Ryan McDonald 8, Drew Hanson 7, Jaylen Donaldson 4, Andrew Gibson 4, Isaac English 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2, 6-5; Snohomish 0-6, 3-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Glacier Peak 71-50

Gia Powell tied her own school record with nine 3-pointers as the Mavericks cruised to a non-conference victory over the Grizzlies.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 15 23 22 11 71

Glacier Peak 14 11 12 13 50

Meadowdale scoring: Gia Powell 33, Mia Brockmeyer 14, Audrey Lucas 7, Kaiya Dotter 6, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Samantha Medina 2, Lexi Zardis 2

Glacier Peak scoring: Zoey Ritter 14, Rikki Miller 10, Marley Macris 8, Jordan Shapiro 7, Jessica Emmons 5, Kate Fowler 3, Peyton Chin 2, Raegan Tracy 1

Records: Meadowdale 10-2; Glacier Peak 2-10

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday January 5; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-40

Snohomish leading scorers: Catherine Greene 20, Sienna Capelli 12, Kendall Hammer 11

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Natalie Durbin 16, Finley Wichers 8

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-2, 7-4; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4, 4-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-26

Cedarcrest leading scorers: Lanie McKenzie 20, Kiki Anderson 16

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer: Jordyn Stokes 6

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 1-4, 3-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits