High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2024

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 90-19
Scoring by quarter Total
Marysville Getchell 2 12 5 0 19
Meadowdale 42 29 10 9 90
Meadowdale scorers: Lexi Zardis 18, Payton Fleishman 13, Gia Powell 13, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Kaiya Dotter 9, Samantha Medina 8, Audrey Lucas 7, Quinn Gannon 4, Marley Maquiling 4, Lisa Sonko 2
Marysville Getchell scorers: Frannie Wright 14, Claire Michal 3, Jaidyn Swanson 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 15-2; Marysville Getchell 1-8, 3-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 45-41
Monroe scorers: Mya Mercille 15, Hope Keller 13, Halle Keller 7, Savannah Lee 7, Ava Barnett 2, Aspen Vanderveen 2, Hadley Oylear 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 10, Finley Wichers 10, Sydney Stumpf 8, Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Janie Hansen 3
Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-5, 9-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8, 5-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game; at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-13
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 7-7; Mountlake Terrace 0-10, 2-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 58-31
Scoring by quarter
Shorewood 6 9 6 10 31
Mountlake Terrrace 19 12 18 9 58
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 24, Gabe Towne 14, Zaveon Jones 6, Logan Tews 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Joe Asalifew 2, Don Brown 2
Shorewood scoring: Jaden Marlow 10, Abel Mehari 9, Evan Butler 6, Nathan Abraha 2, Elijah Haub 2, Thomas Moles 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-0, 14-1; Shorewood 6-3, 10-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: At Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 68-64
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 2-9, 3-13; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-16
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 65-9
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday January 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday January 23; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 137-38
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
Ben Allen (S) 1:58.72
Peter Ingalsbe (S) 2:00.22
Andrew Mitchell (S) 2:01.41
Trevor Donahue (L) 2:25.91
Andrew Doan (L) 2:37.14
Judah Deuman (L) 2:37.55
200 medley:
Daniel Wen (S) 2:14.20
Alex Lee (L) 2:14.91
Tyler Pike (S) 2:20.00
James Mitchell (S) 2:27.25
Nathan Doan (L) 2:56.49
50 freestyle:
Dean Foral (S) 23.82
Colin Bell (S) 24.23
Nolan Tyler (L) 25.29
Larson Buchholz (S) 25.81
Danny Calkins (L) 27.59
Matias Andry (L) 28.08
100 butterfly:
Frederick Anderson (S) 59.58
Dean Floral (S) 1:01.01
Arian Campbell (S) 1:07.51
Danny Calkins (L) 1:08.56
100 freestyle:
Samuel Doll (S) 52.00
Colin Bell (S) 52.09
Andrew Mitchell (S) 55.63
Min Choi (L) 1:00.63
Jalen Brady (L) 1:14.65
Araik Abrahamyan (L) 1:25.91
500 freestyle:
Larson Buchholz (S) 5:15.93
Nolan Tyler (L) 5:21.14
Peter Ingalsbe (S) 5:30.47
Huey Hoff (S) 5:38.15
100 backstroke:
Alex Lee (L) 59.08
Frederick Anderson (S) 1:03.00
Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.29
Max Herbert (S) 1:05.10
Matias Andry (L) 1:15.07
Judah Deuman (L) 1:28.39
100 breaststroke:
Jason Qi (S) 1:10.28
Ben Allen (S) 1:10.63
Henry Anderson (S) 1:12.23
Min Choi (L) 1:16.92
Andrew Doan (L) 1:30.01
Nathan Doan (L) 1:36.58
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorewood (Anderson, Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Dean Foral) 1:46.46
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Allen, Bell, Mitchell, Anderson) 1:38.87
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Bell, Doll, Mitchell, Anderson) 3:27.95
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.