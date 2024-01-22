High school sports roundup for Jan. 20, 2024

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Tahoma 76-48

Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 57-45

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 10 14 12 9 45

Marysville Getchell 15 19 11 12 57

Marysville Getchell scorers: Bubba Palacol 22, Zack Pittman 20, Zach Rice 7, Mekai Williams 6, Shawn Etheridge 2

Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 20, Tate Lynch 7, Avery Pelote 6, David Janzen 4, Noah Million 4, Khalil Botley 2, Natnael Ghirmay 2

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 6-5, 11-5; Meadowdale 3-8, 6-10

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday January 23; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Lady Hawk Invitational at Mountlake Terrace High School

Team scores

1. Lake Stevens 173

2. Marysville Pilchuck 133.5

3. Mount Vernon 109

4. Hazen 105.5

5. Squalicum 91

6. Blaine 89

7. Mount Baker 84

8. Sedro-Woolley 76.5

9. Edmonds-Woodway 75

10. Monroe 62

T11. Elma 48

T11. Lynnwood 48

13. Juanita 45

14. Mariner 40

15. Kamiak 39.5

16. Foss 35

17. Meadowdale 29

18. Sultan 19

19. Archbishop Murphy 0

Edmonds School District wrestlers placing in the Top 6 in their weight classification:

100- Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place

100- Gwendolyn McCrummen (Lynnwood), 6th place

115- Hannan Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place

115- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 5th place

120- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 4th place

125- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale), 1st place

125- Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th place

130- Emily Reed (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place

130- Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th place

140- Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood), 6th place

190- Mare Eldrige (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place

Next match for all Edmonds Schools District schools: Wesco 3A South Tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Cedarcrest, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest, Shorewood); Thursday, Jan. 25; 4:30 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy HS

— Compiled by Steve Willits