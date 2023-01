High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2023

Boys wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 54-22

132- Miguel Garcia (M) pinned Noah Woods (AM) 1:03; 138- Chris Ramirez (M) pinned Ethan Robinson (AM) 1:31; 145- Matthew Sleipness (M) pinned John Pallus (AM) 0:25; 152- Destiny Isokpan (M) won by forfeit; 160- Kaydon Stedman (M) won by forfeit; 170- Luis Patrida Del Rosario (M) won by forfeit; 182- Jackson Zollars (M) won by forfeit; 195- Shade Burke (AM) pinned Loghan Sloan (M) 1:30; 220- Jack Shipley (AM) pinned Grayson Campbell (M) 0:15; 113- Luke Washburn (M) won by forfeit; 120- Joe Davis (AM) major decision over Michael O’Neal (M) 12-3; 126- Samir Muhic (M) won by forfeit

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-6

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 48-30

152- Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Sergio Lopez (EW) 1:06; 160- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) 5:12; 170- Ever Yamada (EW) defeated Max Rutledge (SC) 6-3; 182- Alex White (EW) won by forfeit; 195- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Carter Nichols (SC) 2:33; 220- Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Mateo Dominguez (SC) 2:44; 285- Evan Claar (SC) pinned Edson Belezaire (EW) 0:40; 106- Jude Haines (EW) pinned Neta Navot (SC) 1:21; 113- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Micah Fergerson (SC) 1:00; 126- Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Dominic Hansen (EW) 1:28; 132- Brian Ramirez (EW) defeated Joseph Martinez (SC) 6-5; 138- Avi Wylen (SC) pinned Jacob Ramos (EW) 0:32; 145- Kenneth Adams (SC) pinned Sam Schimpf (EW) 2:26

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-0; Shorecrest 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m.

Lakewood defeated Lynnwood 46-36

No details reported

Record: Lynnwood 2-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 34-23

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers:

Mya Sheffield 12, Maya Davis 10, Cameron Dunn 7

Everett leading leading scorers:

Mylie Wugumgeg 8, Mae Washington 7

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-7; Everett 8-2, 10-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 50-38

Arlington leading scorers:

Jenna Villa 19, Maddy Fischer 11, Kierra Reese 6

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Nyakueth Deng 9, Kylie Richards 9

Records (league and overall): Arlington 10-0, 12-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8, 4-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls wrestling

Lakewood/Lynnwood/Meadowdale at Lynnwoood High School

No details reported

Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace/Stanwood at Stanwood High School

No details reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits