High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 57-56
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 17, Zaveon Jones 15, Chris Meegan 12, Jaxon Dubiel 4, Vito Mkrtychan 4, Don Brown 3 Adison Mattix 2
Shorecrest scorers: Elijah Johnson 18, Parker Baumann 15, Newton Pepple 11, Devon Nehring 7, Kai Cannady 3, Disma Kagarabi 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 8-1; Shorecrest 7-2, 11-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday Jan. 20; 8 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 69-65
Cedarcrest leading scorers: Jack LeBlanc 16, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 12, Tillman Yowell 12, Max Taibl 10
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 22, Jacob Gabler 14
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-5, 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Friday Jan. 21; 8:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 69-54
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-4, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Friday Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Basketball
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 61-52
Arlington leading scorers: Jenna Villa 20, Keira Marsh 15, Katie Snow 9
Lynnwood scorers: Mia Jones 16, Kayla Lorenz 14
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-0, 9-1; Lynnwood 2-3, 4-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday Jan. 22; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
