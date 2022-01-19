High school sports roundup for Jan. 18, 2022

Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 128-26
Event Winners:
200 Medley Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:53.89
200 Freestyle- Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:12.20
200 Individual Medley- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 2:23.12
50 Freestyle- Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 24.28
100 Butterfly- Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:08.90
100 Freestyle- Mate Pallos (EW) 52.10
500 Freestyle- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 5:49.59
200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Samuel Lunder, Jeffrey Hoang, Zackary Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:47.54
100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (EW) 58.23
100 Breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:13.84
400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad, Jude Willcox) 3:45.88
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 107.50-34.50
Event Winners:
200 Medley Relay- Lynnwood (Tyler, Lee, Seeber, Poon) 1:56.67
200 Freestyle- Alex Lee (L) 2:18.53
200 Individual Medley- Adrian Seeber (L) 2:32.21
50 Freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 25.87
100 Butterfly- Daniel Calkins (L) 1:07.53
100 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 58.68
500 Freestyle- Luke Tyler (L) 6:59.34
200 Freestyle Relay- Lynnwood (Calkins, Tyler, Lee, Seeber) 1:44.13
100 Backstroke- Nolan Tyler (L) 1:05.21
100 Breaststroke- Eric Poon (L) 1:18.32
400 Freestyle Relay- Meadowdale (Jayden Costa, Dylan Seals, Mitchell Cook, Tristen Wheaton) 4:34.75
Boys Wrestling
Friday Jan. 14
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 52-23
106- Micah Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 113- Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) technical fall over George Fernandez (SC) 3:54; 126- Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Malachi Hashimoto 2:35; 132- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned August King (SC) 1:20; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Kenneth Adams Jr. (SC) 1:22; 145- Jacob Lougee (SC) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 0:37; 152- Thomas Thodes (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MT) 3:22; 160- Max Rutledge (SC) pinned Cameron Merkle (MT) 6:42; 170- Peter Grimm (SC) major decision over Koby Sedy (MT) 13-0; 182- Double forfeit; 195- Jamison Davis (MT) pinned Essey Girmay (SC) 0:22; 220- Jessie Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit; 285- Brett Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lynnwood and Mariner; Thursday Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 27-12
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lake Stevens, Moses Lake and Tahoma; Saturday Jan.22; 10:45 a.m. at Maple View Middle School
Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 31-28
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3,3-8; Cedarcrest 2-3, 5-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Friday Jan. 21; 6:45 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorecrest
No deails reported
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday Jan. 20; 6:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.