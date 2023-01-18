High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2023

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 67-50
Jaxon Dubiel led the Mountlake Terrace Hawks with 27 points as the Hawks jumped out to a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to the victory over the Everett Seagulls.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Everett 9- 6- 21-14 50
Mountlake Terrace 13-15-28-11 67
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 27, Zaveon Jones 13, Svayjeet Singh 11, Andrew Delgadillo 6, Logan Tews 5, Talan Zenk 3, Chris Meegan 2
Everett scorers:
Danny Savovic 19, Ty Bloomfield 13, Hayden Conaxis 8, Isaiah White 6, Mauricio Garcia-Luna 2, Mohamed Juma 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-1, 10-4; Everett 7-3, 9-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 62-48
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-6, 5-9; Lynnwood 1-9, 4-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-40
Scoring by quarter: Total
Arlington 9-20-17-18 64
Edmonds-Woodway 9-11- 5- 15 40
Arlington scorers:
Leyton Martin 19, Ty Rusko 13, Jake Willis 11, Silas Miller 9, David Zachman 6, Billy Kooy 4, Kaid Hunter 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Jen Simonson 9, Steven Warren Jr. 7, Will Bates 6, Drew Warner 5, Ben Hanson 4, Luke Boland 3, Gabe Cavalier 3, Aiden Johansen 3
Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-1, 12-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-7, 5-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 63-44
Kayla Lorenz scored a career-high 31 points, including seven 3-point baskets, as the Royals improved their Wesco record to 8-1 on the season.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 18-17-14-14 63
Archbishop Murphy 10-12-10-12 44
Lynnwood scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 31, Aniya Hooker 14, Teyah Clark 9, Dina Yones 8, Eve Pereira 1
Archbishop Murphy scorers:
Ava Marr 25, Caroline Burns 7, Tatum Russell 5, Brooke Blachly 4, Kayla Hookfin 2, Ari Sullivan 1
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-1, 10-3; Archbishop Murphy 6-4, 9-6
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 57-43
Stanwood leading scorers:
Vivienne Berrett 23, Grace Walker 14, Tatum Brager 12
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 15, Sam Medina 8, Audrey Lucas 7, Jordan Leith 6, Mackenzie Tindall 3, Payton Fleishman 2, Kaiya Dotter 2
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 8-1, 12-2; Meadowdale 6-4, 10-5
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 127-43
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 83-82
Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Sean Neils (S) 1:47.59; 50 freestyle- Mate Pallos (EW) 23.45; 100 butterfly- Tristan Serrano (S) 57.72; 100 freestyle- Evan Thompson (S) 56.15; 500 freestyle- Neils (S) 4:59.36; 100 breaststroke- Ian Reece (S) 1:06.19
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Shorecrest (Jiahao Zeng, Porter Lewis, Kason Kirkpatrick, Reece) 1:44.75; 200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Serrano, Reece, Colton Stoecker, Neils) 1:35.27; 400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Zeng, Serrano, Kirkpatrick, Neils) 3:31.61
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 3:15 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Everett 74-56
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:03.54; 200 medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:25.53; 50 freestyle- Calkins (L) 26.49; 100 butterfly- Charlie Henggeler (E) 1:05.15; 100 freestyle- Derek Olson (E) 58.95; 500 freestyle- Min Choi (L) 7:43.09; 100 backstroke- Tyler (L) 1:04.85; 100 backstroke- Jacob Conrad (E) 1:24.22
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Lynnwood (Lee, Choi, Daniel Calkins, Matias Andry) 2:02.06; 200 freestyle- Lynnwood (Tyler, Caleb Schuntzius, Calkins, Lee) 1:46.24; 400 freestyle- Everett (Gavin Ryan, Henggeler, Conrad, Olson) 4:16.36
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 139-16
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Arthur Shurtleff (J) 2:25.00; 200 medley- Ethan Chen-Parks (J) 2:15.80; 50 freestyle- Ethan Georgiev (J) 23.05; 100 butterfly- Chen-Parks (J) 57.07; 100 freestyle- Nathaniel Nguyen (J) 53:48; 500 freestyle- Georgiev (J) 5:26.64; 100 backstroke- Shurtleff (J) 1:06.83; 100 breaststroke- Jaelen Oh (J) 1:14.70
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Jackson (Georgiev, Nikolai Esparza, Chen-Parks, Nguyen) 1:42.60; 200 freestyle- Jackson (Chen-Parks, Bryan Chen, Georgiev, Esparza) 1:39.35; 400 freestyle- Jackson (Oh, Vedant Grover, Chen, Logan Dam) 4:17.50
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Girls wrestling
Arlington, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway and Monroe
at Cedarcrest High School
No details reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.