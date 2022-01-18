High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2022

Girls Basketball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 55-50
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Taylor Reed 12, Taylor Campbell 11, Hannah Humphrey 10, Ava Marr 10, JoJo Chiangpradit 6, Tamiah Joseph 4, Claire Esping 2
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 18, Jordan Leith 14, Ava Powell 7, Jenaly Gabriel 5, Mckenna Kuecker 3, Sam Medina 3
Records (league and overall) : Archbishop Murphy 4-1, 8-3; Meadowdale 2-2, 5-5
Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Thursday Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m.
Kings defeated Edmonds-Woodway 46-42
No details reported
Records: Kings 9-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.
