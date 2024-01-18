High school sports roundup for Jan. 16, 2024

Posted: January 17, 2024 2
Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) scored a team-high 17 points for the Royals against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday. (Photos by dtsportflix)

Girls Basketball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 62-47

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Brooke Blachly 14, Ashley Fletcher 10, Ava Marr 10

Lynnwood leading scorer: Aniya Hooker 17

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1, 12-3; Lynnwood 7-2, 11-5

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday January 24; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 79-68

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 16 23 20 20   79

Stanwood 23 12 15 18   68

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 21, Audrey Lucas 18, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Lexi Zardis 12, Kaiya Dotter 7, Payton Fleishman 7, Samantha Medina 2

Stanwood scorers: Ella Wortham 29, Mylee LaComb 15, Jazmyn Legg 11, Stella Berett 6, Camrie Ingram 5, Teagan Swanson 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 14-2; Stanwood 4-5, 7-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson shoots a 3-pointer.
Lynnwood senior Mataya Canda (1) brings the ball up in while being guarded by ATM junior Ava Marr (21).

———

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Connor (11) drives against Everett on Tuesday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 69-49

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 15 23 19 12   69

Everett 8 14 14 13   49

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 20, Rayshaun Connor 16, Zaveon Jones 11, Svayjeet Singh 9, Gabe Towne 6, Logan Tews 5, Chance Chalmers 2

Everett scorers: Isaiah White 15, Ty Bloomfield 14, Sam Lawless 7, Maurico Garcia-Luna 5, Daniel Bekele 4, Kaden Jensen 2, Noah Parker 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-0, 13-1; Everett 7-3, 9-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday January 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace senior Gabe Towne (33) dunks against the Seagulls.
Mountlake Terrace junior Svayjeet Singh (35) shoots over Everett’s Mauricio Garcia-Luna (4) on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace senior Zaveon Jones (41) works down low against Everett.
Mountlake Terrace forward Svayjeet Singh (35) attempts a layup on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace guard Jaxon Dubiel (15) attacks the rim.
Mountlake Terrace guard Logan Tews (21) drives against Everett’s Ty Bloomfield (10) on Tuesday.

———

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 79-65

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 16 14 12 23   65

Arlington 13 18 22 26   79

Arlington scorers: Billy Kooy 21, Jake Willis 21, Jacoby Falor 13, Leyton Martin 8, Kaid Hunter 7, Jackson Trotter 7, Ryan Miller 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Aiden Johansen 15, Julian Gray 12, Gabe Cavalier 10, Will Alseth 9, DJ Karl 8, Grant Williams 5, Luke Boland 4, Marley Miller 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-1, 12-4; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4, 8-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 61-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-8, 5-10; Lynnwood 0-10, 1-15

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Jude Haines (right) lifts Shorecrest’s Neta Navot in a dual meet at EWHS on Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 56-18

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 19; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

EW senior Alex Bloy (top) grapples with Shorecrest’s Milo Hamilton.
The Warriors cheer on their teammates.
Warriors senior Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez (left) ties up with Shorecrest’s Peter Grimm.
Warriors senior Henry Campbell tires his opponent with a hold on his way to a win by fall.
Warriors junior Ever Yamada carries Shorecrest’s Fletcher Musgrove.

———

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 45-30

106- double forfeit

113- Aiden Imadhay (AM) won by forfeit

120- Dillon Bonnar (AM) won by forfeit

126- Luke Swenson (MT) pinned Aaron Woods (AM) 2:53

132- Ekansh Verma (MT) decision over Tanner Ferguson (AM) 6-4

138- Moses Marsh (MT) pinned John Pallus (AM) 0:54

144- Timothy Cho (MT) pinned Noah Woods (AM) 3:55

150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Rafael Russo (AM) 2:41

157- Titus Swett (MT) pinned Ethan Robinson (AM) 2:48

165- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano (MT) won by forfeit

175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Wesley Rae (AM) 1:15

190- Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) pinned Ryan Pineda (MT) 4:43

215- Colin Surridge (AM) pinned Logan Armstrong (MT) 2:35

285- Hakeim Smalls (AM) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lakewood/Rainier Beach/Oak Harbor; Thursday, Jan. 18; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood vs. Ingraham

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 120-44

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Stanwood (Gavin Plano, Lloyd Hau, Riley Tallquist, Rory Polson) 1:49.46

200 freestyle: Stanwood (Daniel Demchuk, Lucas Stiers, Larson Haugstad, Ryker Belles) 1:52.01

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Riley Tallquist, Gavin Plano, Rory Polson, Lloyd Hau) 3:46.16

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Riley Tallquist (S) 1:59.45

200 medley: Lloyd Hau (S) 2:10.08

50 freestyle: Rory Polson (S) 25.22

100 butterfly: Gavin Plano (S) 1:03.27

100 freestyle: Rory Polson (S) 56.16

500 freestyle: Riley Tallquist (S) 5:28.70

100 backstroke: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:01.53

100 breaststroke: Lloyd Hau (S) 1:04.58

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday Jan. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Kamiak; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 25; 3:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME