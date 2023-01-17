High school sports roundup for Jan. 16, 2023

Boys basketball

Lynnwood defeated Hazen 58-45

Scoring by quarter: Total

Hazen 12-12- 9- 12 45

Lynnwood 21-11-14-12 58

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 22, Jordan Whittle 9, Cimaryus Sterling 8, Jace Hampson 6, Yafett Sebhatu 4, Navtej Kaile 3, Noor Ahmadzai 2, Myles Golston 2, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2

Hazen scorers:

Kian Demagajes 9, Vishon Antoine 8, Jaiden Damus 8, Deschman Armour 5, Jaidyn Holmes 5, Kenyon Andrews 4, Anton Maquiraya 4, Chase Cortez 2

Records: Lynnwood 4-10; Hazen 0-11

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 73-43

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 10-13-10-10 43

Stanwood 21-15-15-22 73

Stanwood scorers:

Owen Thayer 21, John Floyd 20, Max Mayo 9, Gary Grisham 8, Cole Williams 7, Colby Campbell 6, Aidan Manzuk 2

Meadowdale scoers:

David Janzen 11, Henock Tsegay 10, Jaymon Wright 10, Malik Robinson 6, Avery Pelote 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 3

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 8-2, 13-2; Meadowdale 2-8, 6-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits