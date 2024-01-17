High school sports roundup for Jan. 15, 2024

Boys Basketball
Eastlake defeated Lynnwood 57-55
Scoring by quarter:
Lynnwood 11 19 8 17 55
Eastlake 18 13 19 7 57
Eastlake scoring: Kaleb Dehaan 17, Colin Cajias 11, Gabriel Prock 11, Kelyan Wandji 11, Grady Woodward 4, Mason Heisser 2, Tyler Griffin 1
Lynnwood scoring: Richard Choy 18, Nathan Sebhatu 9, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 8, Matteos Shiferaw 7, Josh Shuge 7, Robel Berhanu 4, Abdullah Sisawo 2
Records: Eastlake 2-9; Lynnwood 0-14
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, January 16; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 56-49
Scoring by quarter Final
Stanwood 18 10 11 17 56
Meadowdale 13 16 12 8 49
Stanwood scoring: Max Mayo 17, Cole Williams 13, John Floyd 10, Aidan O’Neil 8, Cole Thorson 6, Nolen Lien 2
Meadowdale scoring: Natnael Ghirmay 17, Jaymon Wright 13, Tate Lynch 9, David Janzen 4, Khalil Botley 2, Noah Million 2, Nolan Webster 2
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 5-5, 5-7; Meadowdale 3-7, 6-8
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Saturday, January 20; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 62-40
Arlington scorers: Samara Morrow 13, Kierra Reese 11, Snow 9, Kailee Anderson 8, Jersey Walker 8, Snow 7, Khari Deberry 2, Addi Green 2, Taelor Kron 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 21, Finley Wichers 14, Jasmine Gill 3, Sydney Stumpf 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-1, 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7, 5-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, January 19; 7:15 p.m.
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-7
Scoring by quarter Final
Everett 25 24 6 0 55
Mountlake Terrace 2 3 0 2 7
Everett scorers: Alana Washington 29, Mae Washington 7, Mylie Wugumgeg 7, Lanie Thompson 6, Selena Espinoza 4, Tatum Smith 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Clara Loveless 3, Iman Kaifa 2, Jordyn Stokes 2
Records (league and overall): Everett 7-2, 11-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-9, 2-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Friday, January 19; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
