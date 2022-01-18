High school sports roundup for Jan. 14-15, 2022

Boys Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 14
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 48-18
106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Joseph Davis 0:56; 132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Ethan Robinson (AM) 0:54; 138- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) won by forfeit; 145- Jacob Arevalo (MT) won by forfeit; 152- Bryce Pawling (MT) won by forfeit; 160- Double forfeit; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Cade Jansen (AM) 3:43; 182- Jamison Davis (MT) won by forfeit; 195- Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) won by forfeit; 220- Jack Shipley (AM) won by forfeit; 285- Kohl Burke (AM) won by forfeit;
Edmonds Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-30
106- Double forfeit; 113- Aiden Kim (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned AP Tran (EW) 2:56; 126- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Isahque Abdullah (EW) 1:55; 132- Jack Bode (MT) Alex Bloy (EW) 1:31; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned Malachi Hashimoto (MT) 4:52; 145- Jacob Arevalo (MT) pinned Issac Kemp (EW) 0:48; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 0:37; 160- Alex Raplje (EW) won by forfeit; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Liam Fitting (EW) 3:39; 182- Alex Rust (EW) pinned Jamison Davis (MT) 1:18; 195- Omar Diaz (EW) won by forfeit; 220- Russell Hare (EW) won by forfeit; 285- Reed Murmaster (EW) won by forfeit
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lake Stevens, Moses Lake and Tahoma; Saturday Jan. 22; 10:45 a.m. at Tahoma High School
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 15
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-39
Mountlake Terrace jumped out to a 19-0 lead at home and never looked back in a game that was scheduled the day before. The game was considered a non-conference game and does not count in the league standings. Both teams are scheduled to play again at Edmonds-Woodway on Thursday Jan. 27 in a league game.
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 11, Zaveon Jones 11, Vito Mkrtychan 11, Adison Mattix 9, Jeffrey Anyimah 7, Chris Meegan 7, Tigran Mkrtychan 6, Don Brown 5
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Ben Hanson 10, Ruot Deng 8, Jacob Gabler 8, Owen Perenchio 5, William Bates 4, Gibby Marshall-Inman 2, Drew Warner 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
