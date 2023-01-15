High school sports roundup for Jan. 13-14, 2023

Friday, Jan. 13
Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 57-54
Scoring by quarter Total
Monroe 7-10-22-15 54
Mountlake Terrace 12-3- 21-21 57
The Hawks knocked off the previously unbeaten Bearcats in a thriller at Mountlake Terrace High School. Jaxon Dubiel and Zaveon Jones led the Hawks with 19 points each. Stevie Kuhnle Jr. led the Bearcats with 21
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 19, Zaveon Jones 19, Chris Meegan 12, Rayshaun Connor 5, Talan Zenk 2
Monroe scorers:
Stevie Kuhnle Jr. 21, Ethan Hogan 13, Hayden Creswell 12, Reid Schaeffer 3, Caleb Campbell 2, Kody Edelbrock 2, Brock Brown 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-1, 9-4; Monroe 8-1, 12-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 68-49
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 23, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 11, Noah Million 8, Malik Robinson 8, David Janzen 6, Tate Lynch 4, Avery Pelote 4, Henock Tesgay 3, Simon Paulos 1
Bellingham scorers:
Kincaide Vanhoute 14, Grayson Stone 10, Wyatt Stephan 10, Harmon Wienkers 9, Carson Brethauer 2, Satchel Craig 2, Elias Togage 2
Records: Meadowdale 6-8; Bellingham 5-9
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-46
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorewood 14-10-14-11 49
Edmonds-Woodway 8-13-15-10 46
Shorewood scorers:
Nathanael Daniel 21, Jaden Marlow 11, Jaden Messer 7, Nathaniel Burkell 5, Logan Anderson 3, Abel Mehari 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Steven Warren Jr. 16, Drew Warner 9, Makan Apio 7, Dennis Karl 6, Ben Hanson 4, Will Bates 2, Gabe Cavalier 2
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-5, 7-7; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5, 5-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Saturday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 51-32
Scoring by quarter: Total
Marysville Getchell 14- 5- 9- 4 32
Lynnwood 15-10-18-8 51
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 20, Nyree Johnson 8, Teyah Clark 6, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Ruse-Martin 4, Mataya Canda 3, Kayla Lorenz 2, Jocelyn Tamayo 2
Marysville Getchell scorers:
Fran’shay Wright 14, Ellie Jackson 8, Chloe Downing 6, Kalea Mailangi 2, Hayden Robinson 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-1, 9-3; Marysville Getchell 2-6, 5-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan.17; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-50
Shorewood leading scorers:
Joy Brandenstein 10, Kate Evans 7, Addi Tull 7
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Kylie Richards 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Nyakueth Deng 9
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-4, 6-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7, 4-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-58
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-5, 8-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.
Saturday. Jan. 14
Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 71-10
Scoring by half: Total
Marysville Pilchuck 7 – 3 10
Meadowdale 49- 22 71
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3, 10-4; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8, 0-11
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys basketball
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-56
Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 15-14-14-13 56
Everett 18- 8- 23-11 60
Everett scorers:
Daniel Savovic 24, Isaiah White 22, Hayden Conaxis 11, Mohamed Juma 3
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Steven Warren Jr. 22, Drew Warner 13, Gabe Cavalier 7, Will Bates 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Makan Apio 2, Luke Boland 2, Ben Hanson 2
Records (league and overall): Everett 7-2, 9-5; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 5-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Justice For All Tournament (Boys and Girls)
At Issaquah High School
Edmonds-School District Wrestlers that finished in the Top 4 in their weight class
2nd Place- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), Girls 110 lbs.
2nd Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 130 lbs.
3rd Place- Elizabeth Zurybida (Lynnwood), Girls 235 lbs.
4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 115 lbs.
4th Place- Corbynn Foster (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 120 lbs.
4th Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace), Boys 132 lbs.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.