High school sports roundup for Jan. 12, 2023

Boys basketball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 59-46
Score by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 11-12-23-13 59
Marysville Pilchuck 13-11-10-12 46
Meadowdale scorers:
Malik Robinson 20, Jaymon Wright 16, Henock Tsegay 10, David Janzen 7, Avery Pelote 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 2, Dylan Petteys 1
Marysville Pilchuck scorers:
Tommy Nguyen 18, Jackson Poe 8, Benjamin Baxter 5, Hannon Dixon 5, Patrick Gardner 4, Gaylan Gray 4, Unknown 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-7, 5-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8, 0-13
Meadowdale next game: at Bellingham; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 75-49
Marysville Getchell top scorers:
Bubba Palacol 23, Shawn Etheridge 17, Jayden Sellers 7
Lynnwood top scorers:
Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 10
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-3, 9-4; Lynnwood 1-8, 3-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Hazen; Monday, Jan.16; 1:30 p.m. at Renton High School
Boys wrestling
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 63-15
106- Phillipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 113- Ashton Myers (L) won by forfeit; 120- Karem Boukari (L) won by forfeit; 126- Eric Ly (L) won by forfeit; 132- Bryant Kenneth (C) won by decision 12-5; 138- Kayden Richman Myers (L) decision over Francisco Cantreras (C) 7-2; 145- Gale Arena Buxton (C) pinned Chandler Olds (L) 0:21; 152- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Ryan Joseph Frodshman (C) 2:27; 160- Malik Tunkara (L) pinned Caleb Sherman (C) 1:48; 170- Matthew Van (L) won by forfeit; 182- Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) won by forfeit; 195- Daniel Ulloa (L) won by forfeit; 220- Andrew Weiker (C) pinned Adrian Gau 1:45; 285- Dylan White (L) pinned James Wilkes (C) 1:06
Records: Lynnwood 2-2; Cedarcrest 2-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Lakewood; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-18
132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Avi Wylen (S) 2:31; 138- Isaac Williams (MT) defeated Kenneth Adams Jr. 10-4; 145- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Shammy King Jr. 1:09; 152- Finn Kennedy (S) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 3:06; 160- Peter Grimm (S) pinned Angelo Impaque (MT) 1:00; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) decision over Max Rutledge (S) 4-0; 182- Double forfeit; 195- Carter Nichols (S) pinned Ryan Pineda (MT) 0:43; 220- Jessie Gigrich (S) won by forfeit; 285- Evan Claar (S) won by forfeit; 106- Neta Navot (S) won by forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Micah Fergerson (S) won by forfeit; 126- Joseph Martinez (S) won by forfeit
Records: Shorecrest 4-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Everett; Thursday, Jan. 19; 5:30 p.m. at Everett High School
Boys swimming
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 114-24
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Minh Nguyen (K) 2:12.54; 200 medley- Luke Garcia (K) 2:38.93; 50 freestyle- Jayden Costa (M) 25.63; Diving- Eli Farmer (K) 160.80; 100 freestyle- Garcia (K) 59.15; 100 backstroke- Dante Weerasooriya (K) 1:18.31; 100 breaststroke- Ryan Chai (K) 1:14.20
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Kamiak (Max Sarakhanov, Garcia, Weerasooriya, Vadim Krutiy) 2:11.37; 200 freestyle- Kamiak (Aaron Vu, Braden Watkins, Jaiden Yoon, Zack Warren) 1:56.24
Records: Kamiak 4-2; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday January 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 130-37
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 129-41
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 106-60
Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:02.76; 200 medley- Jiahao Zeng (S) 2:12.75; 50 freestyle- Kason Kirkpatrick (S) 23.95; 100 butterfly- Sean Neils (S) 55.91; 100 freestyle- Kirkpatrick (S) 52.06; 500 freestyle- Tyler (L) 5:35.17; 100 backstroke- Neils (S) 55.66; 100 breaststroke- Finn Corbin (S) 1:06.45
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Shorecrest (Zeng, Porter Lewis, Kirkpatrick, Neils) 1:43.74; 200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Corbin, Wyatt Zapalac, Lewis, Kirkpatrick) 1:36.58; 400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Dutch Chandler, Zeng, Zander Muilenburg, Neils) 3:41.25
Records: Shorecrest 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Lynnwood 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.