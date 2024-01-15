High school sports roundup for Jan. 12-13, 2024

Friday, Jan. 12

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 78-19

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 24 15 23 16 78

Marysville Getchell 2 12 4 1 19

Lynnwood scoring: Aniya Hooker 22, Teyah Clark 19, Nyree Johnson 16, Jocelyn Tamayo 10, Ena Dodik 4, Mataya Canda 3, Shifa Hanchinamani 2, Dina Yonas 2

Marysville Getchell scoring: Fran’shay Wright 13, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Isabelle Struss 2, Claire Michal 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-1, 11-4; Marysville Getchell 1-7, 3-11

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-58 (overtime)

Shorewood scoring: Rylie Gettman 20, Bridget Cox 19, Vanessa Spadafora 15, Lilly Marter 4, Ella Emanuel 3, Diana Tuilevuka 2, Kaitlin Sapdafora 1

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Natalie Durbin 30, Indira Carey-Boxley 8, Finley Wichers 8, Naomi Limb 8, Sydney Stumpf 4

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-5, 5-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 5-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-29

Scoring by quarter: Final

Mountlake Terrace 8 5 3 13 29

Monroe 14 14 11 16 55

Monroe scoring: Cascadia Yates 14, Mya Mercille 11, Hope Keller 8, Halle Keller 6, Katelyn Paxton 4, Mya Paxton 4, Brooklyn Krache 3, Hadley Oylear 2, Aliyah Taylor 2, Savannah Lee 1

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jordan Wagner 8, Hurley Schmidt 7, Iman Kaifa 6, Alyssa Brown 3, Anais Castillo 3, Clara Loveless 2

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-5, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-7, 2-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 69-51

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 13 16 17 23 69

Monroe 10 15 10 16 51

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 21, Zaveon Jones 21, Rayshaun Connor 14, Gabe Towne 10, Svayjeet Singh 3

Monroe scoring: Caleb Campbell 16, Wyatt Prohn 15, Noah Giaconi 7, Kieren Greear 6, Chayce Waite-Keller 5, Dylan Hall 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-0, 12-1; Monroe 7-2, 9-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 53-51

Scoring by quarter Final

Shorewood 13 17 11 10 51

Edmonds-Woodway 13 10 13 17 53

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Grant Williams 15, Julian Gray 8, DJ Karl 8, Gabe Cavalier 6, Aiden Johansen 6, Will Alseth 5, Andreas Simonsen 4, Marley Miller 1

Shorewood scoring: Abel Mehari 13, Thomas Moles 12, Jaden Marlow 11, Nathaniel Burkell 6, Andrew Yao 5, Nathan Abraha 2, Evan Butler 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-3, 8-6; Shorewood 6-2, 10-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 65-48

Scoring by quarter Final

Marysville Pilchuck 12 14 8 14 48

Meadowdale 14 13 14 24 65

Meadowdale scoring: Jaymon Wright 20, Tate Lynch 18, Khalil Botley 12, David Janzen 7, Natnael Ghirmay 4, Noah Million 4

Marysville Pilchuck scoring: Rodney Perez 13, Marcus Gaffney 8, Logan Fryberg 7, Davien Parks 7, Shane Nelson 6, Xerxes Myles-Gilfon 4, Hannon Dixon 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 6-8; Marysville Pilchuck 1-8, 2-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Saturday January 13

Girls Wrestling

Justice for All Tournament – 15 schools

at Issaquah High School

Team Scores (Top 10)

1. Sedro-Woolley 126

2. Meridian 113

3. Monroe 88

4. Roosevelt 87

5. Eastlake 65

6. South Whidbey 53

7. Kamiak 52

8. Lynnwood 44

9. Lindbergh 43.5

10. Jackson 42

Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:

105 lbs.- Gwendolyn McCrummen, 4th place

110 lbs.- Naomi Hawkins, 7th place

115 lbs.- Anh Nguyen, 2nd place

125 lbs.- Venus Hernandez, 7th place

135 lbs.- Vivian Phan, 5th place

140 lbs.- Elizabeth Noble, 5th place

Lynnwood next match: Mountlake Terrace tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Borderite Blizzard – 17 schools

at Blaine High School

Team scores (Top 10)

1. Oak Harbor 155

2. Stanwood 154

3. Mount Baker 138

4. Edmonds-Woodway 122

5. North Mason 119.5

6. Blaine 108

7. Mount Vernon 91

8. Ferndale 71

9. Squalicum 71

10. Lynden 59

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers tournament champions:

115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock

130 lbs.- Liliana Frank

Other Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers with top 8 finishes in weight classification:

100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton, 4th place

110 lbs.- Evan Wojciechowski, 4th place

120 lbs.- Corbynn Foster, 5th place

145 lbs.- Grace Fitting, 3rd place

170 lbs.- Stephanie Cesar, 4th place

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Mountlake Terrace tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Wrestling

Justice For All Tournament – 20 schools

at Issaquah High School

Team Scores (top 15)

1. Puyallup 222.5

2. Bellingham 188

3. Issaquah 170

4. Lynnwood 133.5

5. Everett 131

6. Sedro-Woolley 128

7. Eastlake 126

8. South Whidbey 125.5

9. Mariner 119

10. Meridian 88

11. Liberty 87.5

12. Bothell 86

13. Kentridge 83

14. Mountlake Terrace 74

15. Kamiak 67.5

Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:

106 lbs.- Dylan Por, 8th place

120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, 4th place

126 lbs.- Braedyn Clark, 3rd place

132 lbs.- Eric Ly, 3rd place

144 lbs.- Bryson Le, 6th place

165 lbs.- Nathan Williams, 5th place

175 lbs.- Francisco Rodriguez, 4th place

285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, 2nd place

Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:

126 lbs.- Luke Swenson, 7th place

138 lbs.- Moses Marsh, 7th place

150 lbs.- Isaac Williams, 2nd place

175 lbs.- Owen Boswell, 2nd place

175 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, 3rd place

Lynnwood next match: at Ingraham; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits