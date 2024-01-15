High school sports roundup for Jan. 12-13, 2024

Friday, Jan. 12
Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 78-19
Scoring by quarter Final
Lynnwood 24 15 23 16 78
Marysville Getchell 2 12 4 1 19
Lynnwood scoring: Aniya Hooker 22, Teyah Clark 19, Nyree Johnson 16, Jocelyn Tamayo 10, Ena Dodik 4, Mataya Canda 3, Shifa Hanchinamani 2, Dina Yonas 2
Marysville Getchell scoring: Fran’shay Wright 13, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Isabelle Struss 2, Claire Michal 1
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-1, 11-4; Marysville Getchell 1-7, 3-11
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-58 (overtime)
Shorewood scoring: Rylie Gettman 20, Bridget Cox 19, Vanessa Spadafora 15, Lilly Marter 4, Ella Emanuel 3, Diana Tuilevuka 2, Kaitlin Sapdafora 1
Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Natalie Durbin 30, Indira Carey-Boxley 8, Finley Wichers 8, Naomi Limb 8, Sydney Stumpf 4
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-5, 5-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 5-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-29
Scoring by quarter: Final
Mountlake Terrace 8 5 3 13 29
Monroe 14 14 11 16 55
Monroe scoring: Cascadia Yates 14, Mya Mercille 11, Hope Keller 8, Halle Keller 6, Katelyn Paxton 4, Mya Paxton 4, Brooklyn Krache 3, Hadley Oylear 2, Aliyah Taylor 2, Savannah Lee 1
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jordan Wagner 8, Hurley Schmidt 7, Iman Kaifa 6, Alyssa Brown 3, Anais Castillo 3, Clara Loveless 2
Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-5, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-7, 2-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 69-51
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 13 16 17 23 69
Monroe 10 15 10 16 51
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 21, Zaveon Jones 21, Rayshaun Connor 14, Gabe Towne 10, Svayjeet Singh 3
Monroe scoring: Caleb Campbell 16, Wyatt Prohn 15, Noah Giaconi 7, Kieren Greear 6, Chayce Waite-Keller 5, Dylan Hall 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-0, 12-1; Monroe 7-2, 9-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 53-51
Scoring by quarter Final
Shorewood 13 17 11 10 51
Edmonds-Woodway 13 10 13 17 53
Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Grant Williams 15, Julian Gray 8, DJ Karl 8, Gabe Cavalier 6, Aiden Johansen 6, Will Alseth 5, Andreas Simonsen 4, Marley Miller 1
Shorewood scoring: Abel Mehari 13, Thomas Moles 12, Jaden Marlow 11, Nathaniel Burkell 6, Andrew Yao 5, Nathan Abraha 2, Evan Butler 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-3, 8-6; Shorewood 6-2, 10-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 65-48
Scoring by quarter Final
Marysville Pilchuck 12 14 8 14 48
Meadowdale 14 13 14 24 65
Meadowdale scoring: Jaymon Wright 20, Tate Lynch 18, Khalil Botley 12, David Janzen 7, Natnael Ghirmay 4, Noah Million 4
Marysville Pilchuck scoring: Rodney Perez 13, Marcus Gaffney 8, Logan Fryberg 7, Davien Parks 7, Shane Nelson 6, Xerxes Myles-Gilfon 4, Hannon Dixon 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 6-8; Marysville Pilchuck 1-8, 2-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Saturday January 13
Girls Wrestling
Justice for All Tournament – 15 schools
at Issaquah High School
Team Scores (Top 10)
1. Sedro-Woolley 126
2. Meridian 113
3. Monroe 88
4. Roosevelt 87
5. Eastlake 65
6. South Whidbey 53
7. Kamiak 52
8. Lynnwood 44
9. Lindbergh 43.5
10. Jackson 42
Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:
105 lbs.- Gwendolyn McCrummen, 4th place
110 lbs.- Naomi Hawkins, 7th place
115 lbs.- Anh Nguyen, 2nd place
125 lbs.- Venus Hernandez, 7th place
135 lbs.- Vivian Phan, 5th place
140 lbs.- Elizabeth Noble, 5th place
Lynnwood next match: Mountlake Terrace tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Borderite Blizzard – 17 schools
at Blaine High School
Team scores (Top 10)
1. Oak Harbor 155
2. Stanwood 154
3. Mount Baker 138
4. Edmonds-Woodway 122
5. North Mason 119.5
6. Blaine 108
7. Mount Vernon 91
8. Ferndale 71
9. Squalicum 71
10. Lynden 59
Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers tournament champions:
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
130 lbs.- Liliana Frank
Other Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers with top 8 finishes in weight classification:
100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton, 4th place
110 lbs.- Evan Wojciechowski, 4th place
120 lbs.- Corbynn Foster, 5th place
145 lbs.- Grace Fitting, 3rd place
170 lbs.- Stephanie Cesar, 4th place
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Mountlake Terrace tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Wrestling
Justice For All Tournament – 20 schools
at Issaquah High School
Team Scores (top 15)
1. Puyallup 222.5
2. Bellingham 188
3. Issaquah 170
4. Lynnwood 133.5
5. Everett 131
6. Sedro-Woolley 128
7. Eastlake 126
8. South Whidbey 125.5
9. Mariner 119
10. Meridian 88
11. Liberty 87.5
12. Bothell 86
13. Kentridge 83
14. Mountlake Terrace 74
15. Kamiak 67.5
Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:
106 lbs.- Dylan Por, 8th place
120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, 4th place
126 lbs.- Braedyn Clark, 3rd place
132 lbs.- Eric Ly, 3rd place
144 lbs.- Bryson Le, 6th place
165 lbs.- Nathan Williams, 5th place
175 lbs.- Francisco Rodriguez, 4th place
285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, 2nd place
Lynnwood wrestlers with Top 8 finishes in their weight classification:
126 lbs.- Luke Swenson, 7th place
138 lbs.- Moses Marsh, 7th place
150 lbs.- Isaac Williams, 2nd place
175 lbs.- Owen Boswell, 2nd place
175 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, 3rd place
Lynnwood next match: at Ingraham; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.