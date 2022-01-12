High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 66-29
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 11, Vito Mkrtychan 11, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Zaveon Jones 10, Chris Meegan 7, Don Brown 6, Tigran Mkrtychan 6, Addison Mattix 5
Marysville Getchell: Ryan Allison 12, Arion Palacol 9, Cameron Banfield 4, Mason Devereux 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-3, 3-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 75-42
Marysville Pilchuck scorers: Anthony Najera 22, Benjamin Baxter 12, Louis Gallagher 12, Jamaari Jefferson 8, Tommy Nguyen 7, Jackson Poe 6, Ethan Gutenkauf 5, Noah Faber 3
Lynnwood scorers: Tommy McMahon 10, Keegan Williams 7, B Evans 6, Myles Golston 5, Jacob Moriones 4, Jordan Whittle 4, Yafett Sebhatu 3, K Ward 3
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-8
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Thursday Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 66-43
Meadowdale scorers: Naod Alemu 9, Aiden Bloomquist 6, Jeremy Kim 5, Jaymon Wright 4, Evik Amy 3, Eben Sarka 3, Henock Tsegay 3, Jake Britton 2, Noah Fulford 2, Alex Lee 2, Allan Mbuthia 2, Malik Robinson 2
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 5-1, 6-3; Meadowdale 0-6, 0-9
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-52
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Arlington 5-1, 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-41
Arlington leading scorers: Jenna Villa 20, Keira Marsh 16
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Jade Fajarillo 14, Halle Waram 8
Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kings; Monday Jan. 17; 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 111-69
Event Winners:
200 Medley Relay- Kamiak (Oliver Holod, Lawrence Wang, Tsuyoshi Kameda, Tyler Jackson) 1:49.95
200 Freestyle- Bryan Zi Wong (K) 1:58.88
200 Individual Medley- Lawrence Wang (K) 2:12.12
50 Freestyle- Oliver Holod (K) 23.12
Diving- Eli Farmer (K) 145.80 points
100 Butterfly- Tsuyoshi Kameda (K) 57.12
100 Freestyle- Oliver Holod (K) 52.00
500 Freestyle- Bryan Zi Wong (K) 5:22.24
200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Arman Rahbarrad, Jude Willcox, Samuel Lunder) 1:39.01
100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (EW) 1:00.56
100 Breaststroke- Lawrence Wang (K) 1:07.37
400 Freestyle Relay- Kamiak (Oliver Holod, Isaac Dovinh, Tsuyoshi Kameda, Lawrence Wang) 3:40.66
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday Jan. 13; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Must be nice to be allowed to continue doing your extracurricular activity during an outbreak of COVID-19 severe enough for the school district to cancel other people’s extracurricular activities.
Sports should be canceled just as much as drama & music concerts needed to be canceled.
Or else they should all be allowed.
Right now, sports gets all of the testing supplies and music & drama kids get sent home.
