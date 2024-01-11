High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2024

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 80-16

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 2 8 6 0 16

Meadowdale 29 31 15 5 80

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 13, Samantha Medina 7, Kaiya Dotter 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Audrey Lucas 3, Marley Maquiling 3, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 6, Hurley Schmidt 6, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 13-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-7, 2-11

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Jan. 12; 7:15 a.m.

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-42

Girls Wrestling

Arlington, Cedarcrest, Jackson, Kamiak, Lake Stevens, Mariner, Mountlake Terrace

at Lake Stevens High School

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Woodinville

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Mountlake Terrace Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits