High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2024

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer (11) scores in a wild first quarter Wednesday, defended by Mountlake Terrace’s Hurley Schmidt (24). (Photos by Joe Christian)

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 80-16
Scoring by quarter                              Final
Mountlake Terrace       2            8      6        0        16
Meadowdale        29    31    15      5             80
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 13, Samantha Medina 7, Kaiya Dotter 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Audrey Lucas 3, Marley Maquiling 3, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 6, Hurley Schmidt 6, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 13-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-7, 2-11
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Jan. 12; 7:15 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace’s Alyssa Brown (33) shoots over the Mavericks’ Lisa Sonko.
Meadowdale’s Gia Powell (2) fights through a pick by Mountlake Terrace’s Naomi Dogol (3) as the Hawks Jordan Wagner (12) handles the ball on Wednesday.
The Hawks’ Iman Kaifa drives hard to the basket on Wednesday
Terrace’s Hurley Schmidt (24) and Clara Loveless (22) battle Meadowdale’s Lisa Sonko (10) for a rebound on Wednesday.
Meadowdale’s Kaiya Dotter (3) scores on a layup in the first half.
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-42
———

Girls Wrestling

Arlington, Cedarcrest, Jackson, Kamiak, Lake Stevens, Mariner, Mountlake Terrace
at Lake Stevens High School
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Woodinville
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Mountlake Terrace Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits

