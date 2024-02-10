High school sports roundup for Feb. 9, 2024

Boys Basketball
District 1 3A Tournament Quarterfinals
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 74-41
The top-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks (20-1) advanced to the District semifinal round with a 74-41 victory at home Friday over the eighth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays (12-8).
Four seniors led the Hawks in double-digit scoring: Jaxon Dubiel with 17 points, Logan Tews, 16 points; Zaveon Jones, 13 points and Gabe Towne, 12 points.
Both District semifinal games will take place at Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Second-seeded Mount Vernon will play third-seeded Arlington at 5 p.m., followed by Mountlake Terrace playing fourth-seeded Shorecrest at 7 p.m.
Scoring by quarter Total
Shorewood 11 11 13 6 41
Mountlake Terrace 20 19 19 16 74
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 17, Logan Tews 16, Zaveon Jones 13, Gabe Towne 12, Joe Asalifew 7, Svayjeet Singh 5, Rayshaun Connor 2, Jack Gripentrog 2
Shorewood scorers:
Abel Mehari 13, Jaden Marlow 10, Nathabuek Burkell 8, Thomas Moles 7, Evan Butler 3
Records: Mountlake Terrace 20-1; Shorewood 12-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: District semifinal vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. at Marysville- Pilchuck High School
— By Steve Willits
