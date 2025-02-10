High school sports roundup for Feb. 8, 2025

Boys Basketball
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Everett Seagulls Saturday at Marysville Getchell High School in the final regular season game of the season. The game was part of the Wesco Conference “crossover games” as the top four teams in Wesco 3A South each played one game against one of the top four teams in Wesco 3A North (first-place teams played each other as did the second-, third- and fourth-place teams). All eight teams have already qualified for the 12-team District tournament that will begin on Thursday, Feb. 13; however, the games are used to assist a three-person committee in seeding the teams accordingly.
Mountlake Terrace finished the regular season as the fourth-place team in the Wesco 3A South Division, behind Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest and Shorewood. Everett finished in fourth place in the Wesco 3A North Division, behind Monroe, Marysville Getchell and Snohomish. The committee will seed the teams and fill out the tournament bracket on Monday night, Feb. 10.
Scoring by quarter
Boys Wrestling
Wesco 3A South District Championships
— Compiled by Steve Willits
